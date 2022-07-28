https://sputniknews.com/20220728/us-q2-gdp-down-09-after-q1-16-drop-technically-placing-economy-in-recession-1097890794.html

US Q2 GDP Down 0.9% After Q1 1.6% Drop, Technically Placing Economy in Recession

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Gross Domestic Product contracted by 0.9% in the second quarter of this year after a first quarter drop of 1.6%, the Commerce... 28.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 0.9 percent in the second quarter of 2022," the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a unit within the Commerce Department, said in a news release, announcing the so-called "advance estimate" on GDP.The department issues three estimates altogether on GDP for each quarter. The advance estimate is the first and will be followed by two other estimates before the third quarter.

