https://sputniknews.com/20220727/us-federal-reserve-set-for-another-massive-rate-hike-to-tackle-soaring-inflation-1097857483.html
US Federal Reserve Set for Another Massive Rate Hike to Tackle Soaring Inflation
US Federal Reserve Set for Another Massive Rate Hike to Tackle Soaring Inflation
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed support for the Federal Reserve’s plan to double interest rates to bring down the “unacceptably high” level of... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-27T14:19+0000
2022-07-27T14:19+0000
2022-07-27T14:19+0000
us
us federal reserve
interest rates
inflation
jerome powell
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097854454_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ed9a37e6d230071960bbf3d4eee220a5.jpg
US Federal Reserve officials are expected to announce another 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike on Wednesday amid concerns that its fight against inflation may push the country into a recession.If announced, the hike would bring the rate to between 2.25% and 2.50%, which is where it was at its most recent high in summer 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.The move would also mark the Fed’s fourth interest rate hike of the year as consumer prices in the US have increased at the fastest pace in more than 40 years.Last month, the Federal Open Market Committee raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the first time in nearly 30 years following an increase of 25 basis points and 50 basis points in March and May, respectively.“That’s really hard, because a lot of inflation is coming from things that are out of their control,” the economist added.This view was shared by Karen Shaw Petrou, managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics, who argued that the challenges facing the Fed “have only gotten” worse since it raised rates in June.The remarks followed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stressing that slashing inflation back to the Fed’s target range is far more important to the long-term health of the US economy.Last weekend, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who also previously served as chair of the Federal Reserve, admitted that the country’s economy is “slowing down” but insisted that it is not an economy in recession.This came after fresh data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics earlier this month, which revealed that inflation in the US surged to a new COVID-19 pandemic-era peak in June, with consumer prices jumping by 9.1% year-over-year.
https://sputniknews.com/20220702/us-unlikely-to-avoid-severe-recession-if-fed-hikes-interest-rates-too-quickly-to-cool-inflation-1096878611.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220618/absolute-explosion-of-inflation-to-hit-us-in-13-days-affecting-midterms-gop-pollster-warns-1096430526.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097854454_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bf519655cf90ef769d8b478cba8f88fb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
us, us federal reserve, interest rates, inflation, jerome powell
US Federal Reserve Set for Another Massive Rate Hike to Tackle Soaring Inflation
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed support for the Federal Reserve’s plan to double interest rates to bring down the “unacceptably high” level of inflation last week, and assured that the issue was the Biden administration’s “top priority.”
US Federal Reserve officials are expected to announce another 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike on Wednesday amid concerns that its fight against inflation
may push the country into a recession.
If announced, the hike would bring the rate to between 2.25% and 2.50%, which is where it was at its most recent high in summer 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move would also mark the Fed’s fourth interest rate hike of the year as consumer prices in the US have increased at the fastest pace in more than 40 years.
Last month, the Federal Open Market Committee raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the first time in nearly 30 years following an increase of 25 basis points and 50 basis points in March and May, respectively.
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told the Hill that “to the Fed, obviously job No. 1 is getting inflation down, and hopefully down without setting the economy in recession, but that isn’t a prerequisite”.
“That’s really hard, because a lot of inflation is coming from things that are out of their control,” the economist added.
This view was shared by Karen Shaw Petrou, managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics, who argued that the challenges facing the Fed “have only gotten” worse since it raised rates in June.
“You got no meaningful curb on inflation, even with a sharp rate rise. At the same time, financial market stresses and the impact of this inflation on household spending are curbing economic growth. It’s the worst of both worlds. There’s no good answer,” Petrou said.
The remarks followed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stressing that slashing inflation back to the Fed’s target range is far more important to the long-term health of the US economy.
“We fully understand and appreciate the pain people are going through dealing with higher inflation. We have the tools to address that and the resolve to use them. The process is likely — highly likely — to involve some pain, but the worst pain would be from failing to address this high inflation and allowing it to become persistent,” he pointed out.
Last weekend, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who also previously served as chair of the Federal Reserve, admitted that the country’s economy is “slowing down” but insisted that it is not an economy in recession.
This came after fresh data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics earlier this month, which revealed that inflation in the US surged to a new COVID-19 pandemic-era peak in June, with consumer prices jumping by 9.1% year-over-year.