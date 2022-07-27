https://sputniknews.com/20220727/us-federal-reserve-set-for-another-massive-rate-hike-to-tackle-soaring-inflation-1097857483.html

US Federal Reserve Set for Another Massive Rate Hike to Tackle Soaring Inflation

US Federal Reserve officials are expected to announce another 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike on Wednesday amid concerns that its fight against inflation may push the country into a recession.If announced, the hike would bring the rate to between 2.25% and 2.50%, which is where it was at its most recent high in summer 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.The move would also mark the Fed’s fourth interest rate hike of the year as consumer prices in the US have increased at the fastest pace in more than 40 years.Last month, the Federal Open Market Committee raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the first time in nearly 30 years following an increase of 25 basis points and 50 basis points in March and May, respectively.“That’s really hard, because a lot of inflation is coming from things that are out of their control,” the economist added.This view was shared by Karen Shaw Petrou, managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics, who argued that the challenges facing the Fed “have only gotten” worse since it raised rates in June.The remarks followed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stressing that slashing inflation back to the Fed’s target range is far more important to the long-term health of the US economy.Last weekend, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who also previously served as chair of the Federal Reserve, admitted that the country’s economy is “slowing down” but insisted that it is not an economy in recession.This came after fresh data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics earlier this month, which revealed that inflation in the US surged to a new COVID-19 pandemic-era peak in June, with consumer prices jumping by 9.1% year-over-year.

