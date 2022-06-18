https://sputniknews.com/20220618/absolute-explosion-of-inflation-to-hit-us-in-13-days-affecting-midterms-gop-pollster-warns-1096430526.html

'Absolute Explosion' of Inflation to Hit US in 13 Days, ‘Affecting Midterms’, GOP Pollster Warns

'Absolute Explosion' of Inflation to Hit US in 13 Days, ‘Affecting Midterms’, GOP Pollster Warns

As the US saw its largest inflation increase in 40 years in May, a number of factors have been cited, including pandemic-related shipping expenses... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-18T10:14+0000

2022-06-18T10:14+0000

2022-06-18T10:14+0000

us

inflation

joe biden

consumer price index (cpi)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105071/15/1050711590_0:14:1021:588_1920x0_80_0_0_355412788e5197faec86039b9f0c5dd8.jpg

Runaway inflation in the US could soon get much worse, Republican political pollster Frank Luntz has warned.The political consultant told host Joe Kernen that in his opinion the full impact of inflation will be felt during the upcoming July Fourth weekend. He singled it out as one of the three American holidays, along with Thanksgiving and Christmas, when the population of the country typically "buy more food than any other time of the year."Recently released numbers for the consumer price index (CPI) showed the annual rate of inflation in May from a year ago hit 8.6% in the US - the fastest increase since 1981. In an attempt to tackle inflation, the Federal Reserve on 15 June raised its benchmark interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point - in its most aggressive hike since 1994. Experts were cited as hoping it would make consumers spend less because of higher interest rates, decreasing demand and eventually lowering inflation.Officials also slashed their outlook for 2022 economic growth, anticipating just a 1.7% gain in GDP, down from 2.8% from March.According to Luntz, America’s economic numbers haven't been as bad as they currently are since 2009. However, the difference, he said, was that now everybody was reeling under the impact.Frank Luntz claimed that the administration of President Joe Biden had been repeatedly warned of the impending “tragedy”, but “they've refused the presentation."The GOP pollster offered another warning for Biden and the Democratic Party, saying:As the Unites States gears up for the midterm elections in November, the 46th POTUS has seen his popularity plummet in the face of rampant inflation and over-the-top gas prices.While spiking oil, gasoline and diesel costs as well as price gouging by both commodity sellers and oil companies have been faulted for the soaring inflation, the Biden administration has persistently tried to blame Russia’s special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine for the hike. Ultimately, though, polls show that a majority of Americans ultimately blame the Democrat’s administration for their woes.The state of the economy, along with key issues such as gun control and abortion laws are also feeding into America's poll scene. Political analyst David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report last week projected Republicans would gain between 20 to 35 House seats in the midterms.According to a recent Monmouth University survey, 26% of Americans say the economy is the top topic influencing their vote for Congress this November, while 25% say abortion is the big issue. The next-biggest issues are health care (16%), immigration (14%), gun control (9%), and taxes (8%).

https://sputniknews.com/20220613/between-inflation-and-a-hard-place-fed-risks-recession-by-raising-interest-rates-experts-say-1096284802.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, inflation, joe biden, consumer price index (cpi)