Biden Says He is Optimistic Democrats Will Retain Power in US House, Senate in Midterms

The president made his prediction on Friday before boarding Air Force One in San Diego. “We’re going to win this time around, I think. I feel really good about... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - United States President Joe Biden told reporters that he is optimistic Democrats will keep control of the House and Senate after the midterm elections on Tuesday, the White House press pool reported."I'm optimistic, I really am," Biden said as quoted by the press pool on Friday. "We're going to win this time around, I think. I feel really good about our chances."According to RealClearPolitics (RCP), Republicans are projected to become the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate.Thirty-five of the 100 seats in the US Senate and all 435 House seats are up for election this year, in addition to state and local positions. The Democrats currently control the House of Representatives by eight seats while the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris representing the tie-breaking vote in her role as president of the upper chamber of Congress.A survey poll from Yahoo News/YouGov revealed that Democrats lead over Republicans has been steadily slipping since August when they held six points over Republicans on a generic ballot question that asked respondents who they would vote for in their congressional district. In September that number slipped to four points, and with midterms just days away their lead is at a slim two points.According to the poll, 74% of voters rated inflation as a "very important" election issue, and believe Democrats are to blame. The Federal Reserve's decision to continually hike interest rates also has 67% of Americans fearful that the US economy is in a recession.

