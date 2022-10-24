https://sputniknews.com/20221024/kanye-is-right-about-the-jews-banners-on-la-freeway-trigger-outrage-1102565428.html

'Kanye is Right About the Jews' Banners on LA Freeway Trigger Outrage

Kanye West may have been taking a lot of flak of late for statements dubbed anti-Semitic, but one group appeared to be a huge fan of his rants.Several people from the group Goyim Defense League (GDL) were reportedly seen gathered in hats and masks positioned around a series of anti-Semitic banners on the 405 Los Angeles freeway. They were offering up the Nazi salute as one of the banners read, “Kanye is right about the Jews,” while another seemed to urge drivers to honk while passing."Goyim" is a Hebrew word meaning "nation," and is colloquially used by Jews to refer to those who are not Jewish. GDL, which emerged in 2018, is led by Californian comedian actor Jon Minadeo, who has claimed that the GDL support all "goyim" rallying together against Jewish influence. A slew of celebrities, including English actress Florence Pugh and artist, photographer and writer Zoë Buckman, went on social media to express their outrage at the signs.They were slammed as “absolutely appalling” by Pugh, who shared the photo of the banners on the freeway.Buckman also posted the photo of the banners, while referencing West's collaboration with Adidas.West, now going under the name of Ye, had sparked widespread criticism and was locked out of his Instagram* and Twitter accounts in recent weeks for what is seen as anti-Semitism-laden comments online and in TV interviews. The “All of the Lights” rapper stated that Jewish people wield disproportionate power in the media and music industries and try to control the culture, purportedly suppressing everyone who opposes them. The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian also tweeted that he was going to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” in a likely reference to US military defense readiness condition - DEFCON. Albeit later apologizing for the wording, the billionaire musician diagnosed with Bipolar disorder in 2016 triggered tremendous backlash. Earlier, his contraversial showcasing of an “Yeezy” T-shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter" during Paris Fashion Week was denounced by the Anti-Defamation League. The phrase pemblazoned across the shirts, which reframes the Black Lives Matter phrase, was decried as a hate statement.Several brands have announced their decision to cease cooperation with the musician, including fashion magazine Vogue, fashion house Balenciaga, bank JP Morgan Chase and others.A defiant West pointed out that the backlash only proves the correctness of his stance on the issue of silencing the dissidents in the industry.Adidas stated earlier in October that it is reviewing its Yeezy partnership with Kanye West, with a spokesperson for the German sportswear company adding that the "Adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry's history."However, the collaboration between Adidas and West on a hugely popular range of sneakers - known as Yeezy - has been strained for some time. In June, the rapper accused Adidas of making a shoe that looked similar to the Yeezy design, but was purportedly not part of their deal.West responded to the recent Adidas statement by writing on social media, "I AM ADIDAS." West had also pulled the plug on his 10-year partnership with retailer Gap in September.Kanye West recently hired Camille Vasquez, who gained national recognition due to her representation of actor Johnny Depp in his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, to join his team of lawyers at the Brown Rudnick firm working with West, TMZ added.*Meta (Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.

