Kanye West Creates a ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt for His Surprise Yeezy Show

"I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader," the American rapper, songwriter and fashion designer said, referring to his new legal name. "You can't... 03.10.2022

2022-10-03T21:33+0000

2022-10-03T21:33+0000

2022-10-03T21:33+0000

Kanye West is back and he’s not leaving his politics at the door---but when did he ever?The award-winning musician showcased his Season 9 collection for this year’s Paris Fashion Week after attending fashion shows in London as well as in the City of Light. The rapper even walked the runway as one of the models for Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2023 show on Sunday in Paris.But West’s first show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday was far from a typical fashion show.During opening remarks for his fashion show, West rambled about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, getting robbed in Paris in 2016, the end of his business partnership with Gap, and wondered aloud how Elvis Presley would fare in the year 2022 if he were still alive.The surprise YZY SZN 9 show also started an hour late and showcased a chorus of singing children circling the venue dressed in all black, including West’s own daughter North West.According to Page Six, West suggested that several famous models were expected to make appearances at his show including Kardashian, ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, Beyonce, Rihanna, Angelina Jolie, Lauryn Hill, Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski, Gisele Bundchen, Bella Hadid and Amelia Gray Hamlin. West also hinted that his current flame, South African model Candice Swanepoel, would also make an appearance.However, it was just Campbell and Hamlin who walked the runway, with Shayk watching as part of the audience.West’s “White Lives Matter” shirts may not come as a total shock to fans, as West is known for stirring the pot when it comes to his political views. In 2018, West sported a red MAGA hat on Saturday Night Live which his ex-wife, Kardashian, tried to talk him out of doing at the time. Fans can’t forget when West also wore a jacket with a Confederate flag patch on it in 2013.“Sending a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt down a runway in Paris is literal insanity and no amount of gospel is getting that man through Heaven’s gate, I’m so sorry,” Twitter user @harsoh wrote in response to West’s YZY SZN 9 show.“Mind you kanye was just calling kim and kris the kkk 2 weeks ago and now he’s wearing a white lives matter shirt,” tweeted another social media user.West described his vision for Monday’s show in an interview with Vogue, which hardly helps to shed light on the 45-year-old’s controversial shirt design.

