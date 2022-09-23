https://sputniknews.com/20220923/you-are-what-you-consume-kanye-west-names-potential-cure-for-cancer-1101144243.html

'You Are What You Consume': Kanye West Names Potential 'Cure for Cancer'

Kanye West also broached the subject of social media and whether it does harm or good, and shed some light on his future political aspirations. 23.09.2022, Sputnik International

American rapper Kanye West, often referred to simply as Ye, recently shared some details about his future plans and endeavors in an exclusive interview with ABC News that was aired on Good Morning America earlier this week.During the interview, Kanye mentioned that his recipe for changing the world would involve “fresh air” and “fresh food,” adding: “Fresh food cures cancer.”Kanye also spoke about his political ambitions, saying “yes, absolutely” when asked whether he intends to run for president in the future.“You know, that time wasn't in God's time,” he said, apparently referring to his unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2020. “I'm sure there are lives that were saved. I'm sure God had me fall on the sword and say this is not the time. But he's a redeemer. He's given me this oxygen, he's given me this platform, he's put amazing people around me. He's given me new purposes. A new lease on life. New air to breathe. And a new respect.”He also offered his thoughts on whether social media is helpful or harmful, describing the question as one of his favorite in the whole interview.“We can use a car to rush somebody to the hospital. Or we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we're rushing somebody to the hospital,” Kanye mused. “It's all about how we use it.”

