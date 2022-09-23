https://sputniknews.com/20220923/you-are-what-you-consume-kanye-west-names-potential-cure-for-cancer-1101144243.html
American rapper Kanye West, often referred to simply as Ye, recently shared some details about his future plans and endeavors in an exclusive interview with ABC News that was aired on Good Morning America earlier this week.During the interview, Kanye mentioned that his recipe for changing the world would involve “fresh air” and “fresh food,” adding: “Fresh food cures cancer.”Kanye also spoke about his political ambitions, saying “yes, absolutely” when asked whether he intends to run for president in the future.“You know, that time wasn't in God's time,” he said, apparently referring to his unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2020. “I'm sure there are lives that were saved. I'm sure God had me fall on the sword and say this is not the time. But he's a redeemer. He's given me this oxygen, he's given me this platform, he's put amazing people around me. He's given me new purposes. A new lease on life. New air to breathe. And a new respect.”He also offered his thoughts on whether social media is helpful or harmful, describing the question as one of his favorite in the whole interview.“We can use a car to rush somebody to the hospital. Or we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we're rushing somebody to the hospital,” Kanye mused. “It's all about how we use it.”
American rapper Kanye West, often referred to simply as Ye, recently shared some details about his future plans and endeavors in an exclusive interview with ABC News that was aired on Good Morning America earlier this week.
During the interview, Kanye mentioned that his recipe for changing the world would involve “fresh air” and “fresh food,” adding: “Fresh food cures cancer.”
“I don't want to say that because The New York Times will take that and say 'he's going to cure cancer' - but true enough. Your food, your diet, is the most important thing,” said the rapper, whose own father struggled with cancer in 2018. “You are what you eat. You are what you consume, not just eating, but what you consume in any way - the people you are around, sunlight, music, the arts, what you listen to. So we're going to change everything.”
Kanye also spoke about his political ambitions, saying “yes, absolutely” when asked whether he intends to run for president in the future.
“You know, that time wasn't in God's time,” he said, apparently referring to his unsuccessful presidential campaign
in 2020. “I'm sure there are lives that were saved. I'm sure God had me fall on the sword and say this is not the time. But he's a redeemer. He's given me this oxygen, he's given me this platform, he's put amazing people around me. He's given me new purposes. A new lease on life. New air to breathe. And a new respect.”
He also offered his thoughts on whether social media is helpful or harmful, describing the question as one of his favorite in the whole interview.
“We can use a car to rush somebody to the hospital. Or we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we're rushing somebody to the hospital,” Kanye mused. “It's all about how we use it.”