https://sputniknews.com/20220916/kanye-wests-new-private-academy-shrouded-in-mystery-media-says-1100861215.html

Kanye West's New Private Academy Shrouded in Mystery, Media Says

Kanye West's New Private Academy Shrouded in Mystery, Media Says

Families of the students who attend the academy are reportedly required to sign non-disclosure agreements, though a consultant to the school described these... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-16T14:59+0000

2022-09-16T14:59+0000

2022-09-16T15:01+0000

california

kanye west

school

secrecy

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091617826_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_d3d64acd3494d55db9d78db9457e79f0.jpg

Famous American rapper Kanye West has confirmed that his ambitions spread beyond the world of music as he recently opened his very own private school called Donda Academy, named after his late mother Prof. Donda West.According to Rolling Stone, Kanye’s tuition-based Christian prep school is headquartered in Simi Valley in California, with the academy's mission being described as preparing students “to become the next generation of leaders” through “an ethic of integrity and care.”The magazine points out, however, that the school does not appear to be particularly forthcoming with sharing information about its academics, and that it has been rather tricky to determine who exactly works at and attends the school.Furthermore, two sources told magazine that students’ families are required to sign non-disclosure agreements, though a consultant to the academy described said NDAs as “informal” agreements and claimed that only parents sign them.While the school already accepts students, it is reportedly yet to be accredited, and the academy was looking to hire instructors even after the school year started in the United States.Also, school’s principal and executive director Brianne Campbell has apparently never held a formal position as an educator, and she is only expected to complete her master’s degree program in education at Pepperdine University by next August, the magazine adds.Producer and Kanye’s collaborator Malik Yusef reportedly explained that this apparent lack of transparency regarding the school’s inner workings is for a reason, saying that “the process of Donda school is for the parishioners, for the attendees.”“I don’t think Kanye needs to tell the world what he’s doing, so that he can be under more scrutiny,” he said, adding that people bring their kids to the academy for “a sense of privacy”. “A sense of care, a sense of concern, a sense of love, an environment of health, and an environment of wealth, an environment of learning, and putting God as a focus.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220902/kanye-west-admits-porn-addiction-that-destroyed-family-amid-rage-over-kids-custody-1100315997.html

california

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

california, kanye west, school, secrecy