Kim Kardashian Agrees to Pay Fine Exceeding $1Mln Over Crypto Ad

The reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle civil charges against her.The SEC ruling says that Kardashian did not disclose information that she has been paid $250,000 for making post on Instagram* about EMAX tokens offered by EthereumMax. Kardashian's post contained a link to a website where potential investors could get acquainted with the instructions for buying tokens.Kardashian agreed to pay the state $1.26Mln, consisting of $260,000 in compensation for the illegal transaction and a fine of $1,000,000. The blogger also pledged not to advertise securities of crypto assets for three years.Kardashian's fortune is estimated to be $1.8Bln.*Meta (Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as an extremist organization

