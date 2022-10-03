International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221003/kim-kardashian-agrees-to-pay-fine-exceeding-1mln-over-crypto-ad-1101470741.html
Kim Kardashian Agrees to Pay Fine Exceeding $1Mln Over Crypto Ad
Kim Kardashian Agrees to Pay Fine Exceeding $1Mln Over Crypto Ad
Earlier, Kim Kardashian - according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) - advertised the EthereumMax token, without indicating that she had... 03.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-03T15:50+0000
2022-10-03T15:50+0000
americas
kim kardashian
fine
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095246527_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dbafa10a71662ebe240d8bd639892f1c.jpg
The reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle civil charges against her.The SEC ruling says that Kardashian did not disclose information that she has been paid $250,000 for making post on Instagram* about EMAX tokens offered by EthereumMax. Kardashian's post contained a link to a website where potential investors could get acquainted with the instructions for buying tokens.Kardashian agreed to pay the state $1.26Mln, consisting of $260,000 in compensation for the illegal transaction and a fine of $1,000,000. The blogger also pledged not to advertise securities of crypto assets for three years.Kardashian's fortune is estimated to be $1.8Bln.*Meta (Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as an extremist organization
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095246527_113:0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_afcc469fb8b95876624776ec0f7fff77.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kim kardashian, fine, us
kim kardashian, fine, us

Kim Kardashian Agrees to Pay Fine Exceeding $1Mln Over Crypto Ad

15:50 GMT 03.10.2022
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaKim Kardashian poses for photographers as she arrives to the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Kim Kardashian poses for photographers as she arrives to the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2022
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
International
India
Earlier, Kim Kardashian - according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) - advertised the EthereumMax token, without indicating that she had received a reward for the ad post.
The reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle civil charges against her.
The SEC ruling says that Kardashian did not disclose information that she has been paid $250,000 for making post on Instagram* about EMAX tokens offered by EthereumMax. Kardashian's post contained a link to a website where potential investors could get acquainted with the instructions for buying tokens.
“This case is a reminder that, when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto asset securities, it doesn’t mean that those investment products are right for all investors,” Gary Gensler, chairman of the SEC, said.
Kardashian agreed to pay the state $1.26Mln, consisting of $260,000 in compensation for the illegal transaction and a fine of $1,000,000. The blogger also pledged not to advertise securities of crypto assets for three years.
Kardashian's fortune is estimated to be $1.8Bln.
*Meta (Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as an extremist organization
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала