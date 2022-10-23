https://sputniknews.com/20221023/theyll-mute-you-at-all-costs-kanye-west-slams-attempts-to-cancel-him-1102543655.html

They'll Mute You at All Costs: Kanye West Slams Attempts to Cancel Him

Several brands have announced their decision to cease cooperation with the rapper, including fashion magazine Vogue, fashion house Balenciaga, bank JP Morgan... 23.10.2022, Sputnik International

Kanye West stated he won't be cancelled or silenced amid businesses cutting ties with him, following anti-Semitism allegations against the musician.West noted that there are attempts to quash his career, saying that the CEO of Endeavour talent agency Ari Emmanuel is asking people to stop doing business with him.At the same time, he pointed out that the backlash only proves his stance on the issue of silencing the dissidents in the industry.Earlier this month, Kanye stated that Jewish people make up a majority of music executives, and try to control the culture, suppressing everyone who opposes them. He also tweeted that he was going to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” ( likely reference to US military defense readiness condition - DEFCON), though he later apologized for the wording.The statements caused a major backlash, with several people and organizations accusing him of antisemitism.And before that, West was also in the focus of a different controversy, as he was accused of promoting racial hatred for wearing "Yeezy" T-shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter" for Paris Fashion Week.

