Fashion Giants Sever Ties With Kanye West

Fashion Giants Sever Ties With Kanye West

Relations between the outspoken rapper and some of the most prominent players in the fashion industry soured in the aftermath of recent remarks. 22.10.2022, Sputnik International

Famous fashion magazine Vogue has announced that it is going to cut rapper Kanye West loose, Page Six has reported.Both the magazine and its Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who had a “long and close relationship” with Kanye, reportedly no longer intend to work with him following his recent remarks that were branded anti-Semitic.While it is as yet unclear what this turn of events will mean for Kanye in practice, it appears that he at least will no longer be featured on the magazine’s cover and won’t be welcome at the Met Gala, Page Six noted.Meanwhile, prominent fashion house Balenciaga also declared that it plans to sever ties with Kanye, according to fashion news site WMD.Earlier this month, Kanye tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” – in a likely reference to United States military defense readiness condition a.k.a. DEFCON. The tweet in question was promptly taken down.Kanye’s Instagram* account also got restricted this month after he shared a since-deleted screenshot of an iMessage exchange with rapper P. Diddy, in which Kanye told his interlocutor that he is going to use the latter “as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”*Instagram and its parent company Meta are banned in Russia as extremist organizations.

