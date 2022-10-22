Kanye West Screamed About Pete Davidson’s ‘10-Inch Manhood’ Says Charlamagne Tha God

https://sputniknews.com/20221022/kanye-west-screamed-about-pete-davidsons-10-inch-manhood-says-charlamagne-tha-god-1102521309.html
The 45-year-old rapper and designer has been making headlines with controversy including a t-shirt design that read “White Lives Matter” for Paris Fashion Week, and was banned from Twitter and Instagram after making antisemitic remarks. But this week, radio host Charlamagne tha God is revealed even more West drama.
Charlamagne
, 44, decided to air out some dirty laundry on his podcast “Brilliant Idiots” - but not his own. In this week’s episode of the podcast, the radio host claimed that rapper Kanye West “screamed” at him for defending comedian Pete Davidson, 28, and his “10-inch penis.”
The argument between the rapper and the TV personality reportedly happened in November 2021 after West wanted Charlamagne to “s**t” on his friend Davidson once the comedian had started to date West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 42.
“When me and Kanye got into an argument he called me last November. He’s basically trying to get me on board to s**t on someone he knows is my friend: Pete Davidson. He’s like, ‘Uh, you know, we gotta save the new Marilyn Monroe,’ talking about Kim,” said Charlamagne in response to a comment made by West on an upside of “Drink Champs” in which West wondered why Charlamagne was discussing the comedian’s penis size.
“‘My wife is out here f****** a white boy with a 10-inch penis and you won’t help me?!’” exclaimed Charlamagne during an impression of West.
“What am I supposed to do but laugh at that?” asked the radio host. “The reason I keep bringing up Pete’s penis on the radio is because I know it f**** with you, and you said that to me, but he gets on the interview and acts like he doesn’t know where that came from.”
“The motherf***** is a master manipulator.”
West’s latest series of outbursts, which have occurred over less than a month’s time, seems never-ending. As a result of the recent scandals West has embroiled himself in, Adidas placed their business partnership with the rapper under review, while JP Morgan Chase dropped the rapper altogether. West’s spokesman Jason Lee quit following West’s Paris Fashion week show where he unveiled his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt.
Lee said West was “gaslighting Black people and empowering white supremacy.” The rapper also had his Instagram account restricted after he claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs was controlled by Jewish people.