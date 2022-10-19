https://sputniknews.com/20221019/ice-cube-riles-at-ye-says-he-didnt-put-batteries-in-his-back-to-prompt-antisemite-vibe-1102078842.html

Ice Cube Riles at Ye, Says He ‘Didn’t Put Batteries in His Back’ to Prompt ‘Antisemite Vibe'

Ice Cube Riles at Ye, Says He ‘Didn’t Put Batteries in His Back’ to Prompt ‘Antisemite Vibe'

Kanye West drew backlash over recent days for a slew of comments seen as antisemitic, leading him to be suspended from Instagram* and later Twitter. The rapper... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

Rapper O'Shea Jackson Sr., known professionally as Ice Cube, has vigorously refuted Kanye West’s claim he “influenced” his recent slew of “antisemitic” rants on social media and in interviews.After the American musician who now goes by the name of “Ye” intercepted his inflammatory statements several times with Ice Cube’s name, the Los Angeles native went on Twitter to deny playing any role in the “bulls***”.The West Coast rap legend insisted he was “not antisemitic" and never had been.In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, which has since been taken down from online platforms, West is cited by media outlets as having referenced Cube and claimed that he had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”.After Ice Cube's reaction on Twitter, many users on the social media platform recalled that the affronted rapper was accused in the Daily Beast in 2020 of a "long, disturbing history of anti-Semitism," tracing back to his 1991 song "No Vaseline," intercepted with “racial slurs.”In 2015, Ice Cube expressed regret at including the word "Jew" in the song. In June 2020, when some of Ice Cube's Twitter posts triggered accusations of antisemitism, the rapper called himself "just pro-Black."As for Kanye West, he made a slew of comments over the past weeks, including claims that Jewish people hold disproportionate power in the media and music industries, and that Black people are the real Jewish people - remarks considered antisemitic.In a since-deleted tweet posted on October 8, the 45-year-old rapper and fashion mogul wrote that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” The rapper went on to defend his tweet by claiming that he could not be against Jews because he is black.Earlier, the musician had his Instagram* account restricted after he posted a message about an alleged exchange between him and Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which users lambasted the rapper for using language that seemed anti-Semitic.Still earlier, the billionaire musician triggered backlash in the wake of a controversial show during Paris Fashion Week. West showcased an “Yeezy” T-shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter." The Anti-Defamation League denounced the phrase, which reframes the Black Lives Matter phrase, as a hate statement.*Meta (Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.

