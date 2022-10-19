https://sputniknews.com/20221019/what-putins-declaration-of-martial-law-in-frontline-areas-will-mean-for-kiev-1102091262.html

What Putin’s Declaration of Martial Law in Frontline Areas Will Mean for Kiev

President Putin signed a decree Wednesday instituting martial law in Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye, and indicated that the heightened security... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

Moscow’s decision to introduce martial law in its four new territories is designed to counter the increasingly “desperate” tactics deployed by the NATO-backed government in Kiev, and together with other recent measures, should dramatically improve Russia’s warfighting capacity, competency and performance, a pair of veteran US military affairs experts have told Sputnik.“Most military analysts, myself included, have just been scratching our collective heads going, ‘what is going on? Why isn’t Russia performing the way it’s designed to perform? Why is Russia giving Ukraine a chance to function militarily with a level of competence that should never exist at this stage in the conflict?’ Ukraine should not be able to do what it’s doing right now, even with the support of NATO,” Major (ret.) Scott Ritter, a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and independent military analyst, said in an interview.Emphasizing that the Ukrainian crisis has long “gone beyond” being a conflict between Moscow and Kiev, and that it’s actually a confrontation between Russia and the combined might of NATO, the European Union, the United States and its ‘rules-based international order’, Ritter thinks Russia’s leadership has gradually come to realize that the original scale and scope of the special military operation launched in February – using the resources of a peacetime army and designed to maximally preserve Ukrainian infrastructure and lives, was insufficient given the massive level of Western support for Kiev.Accordingly, whether it be through partial mobilization last month or the introduction of martial law in the border regions Wednesday, “President Putin is simply putting in place the mechanisms necessary to defend Russia properly,” Ritter believes.Ritter expects the special coordinating council set up alongside the martial law decree to take measures “to ensure that there is a singularity of focus on prevailing, winning the special military operation in as efficient a manner as possible,” including ironing out inefficiencies in the Russian system exposed by partial mobilization, which will “manifest themselves in dead Russians” if not nipped in the bud.Surprise is That Martial Law Didn’t Come SoonerFormer Pentagon analyst and retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski similarly thinks that martial law is the logical next step for Russia in the face of a series of factors which could motivate an increasingly desperate Kiev to turn to terrorism in the frontline Russian regions.These factors include waning support for Ukraine among the public in the US and Europe, looming US midterm elections, which may result in the further slowing of US aid to Kiev, and increasingly “aggressive” and “fantastical” public rhetoric coming from Zelensky and his neocon backers in the wake of Russia’s infrastructure attacks, Kwiatkowski says.The retired US officer expects the stepped up security measures to mean a more visible troop presence and increased vigilance by local residents looking out for attacks, “specifically terrorist-style attacks against non-military targets.” As far as the Donbass is concerned, she doesn’t believe the measures to mean a significant change in civilians’ lives.“The people there have been shelled and under fire, off and on, by the Ukrainian army for nearly a decade, and the militias there are used to low intensity conflict and well-seasoned,” Kwiatkowski said.New BroomThe same cannot be said for the battlefield, the observer says, particularly in light of General Sergei Surovikin’s recent appointment of commander of all forces involved in the Ukrainian operation.Ritter similarly expects martial law to “unshackle” commanders at the front and their civilian counterparts in rear areas, allowing them to streamline decision-making, and “focus efforts in a way that is singularly focused on achieving military victory, as opposed to sustaining civil society. This doesn't mean that civilians will be ignored, etc., but it means that the number one priority for the moment is military victory. And that's the importance of martial law.”The observer expects the measures introduced Wednesday to unleash the “totality of conventional Russian military power,” and fears they will have “absolutely devastating effects” for Kiev.

