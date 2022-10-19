https://sputniknews.com/20221019/what-restrictions-will-martial-law-in-new-russian-territories-entail-1102081076.html

What Restrictions Will Martial Law in New Russian Territories Entail?

What Restrictions Will Martial Law in New Russian Territories Entail?

The introduction of martial law in the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, which recently joined Russia... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-19T14:06+0000

2022-10-19T14:06+0000

2022-10-19T14:32+0000

russia

vladimir putin

lugansk people’s republic

donetsk people’s republic

kherson

zaporozhe

martial law

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100253801_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f3fe41ca1577faeb419add17a85d1619.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the introduction of a state of martial law in four constituent entities of the Russian Federation: Kherson, Zaporozhye, the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic on Wednesday. The president stated that despite the constitutional laws on the admission of four new regions into the Russian Federation coming into force, the Kiev regime had refused to “recognize the will” of the people, rejected any proposals for negotiations, and continued its shelling, resorting to openly terrorist methods.Specific restrictions are set in place during the period of martial law. The rights and freedoms of citizens of the Russian Federation, foreigners, stateless persons, the activities of organizations and the rights of officials may be limited to the extent required to ensure the defense of the country and the security of the state.Additional responsibilities may be imposed on citizens, organizations and officials. Among these measures may be:The text of the decree, grounded in provisions in the Russian Constitution, and the federal law 'On Martial Law' of 2002, has been published on the Kremlin's website and states that martial law will be introduced at 00:00 on October 20.

https://sputniknews.com/20221019/putin-declares-martial-law-in-new-russian-territories-amid-kievs-shelling-1102078657.html

russia

kherson

zaporozhe

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

russia, vladimir putin, lugansk people’s republic, donetsk people’s republic, kherson, zaporozhe, martial law