Putin: Russian High-Precision Strikes Target Infrastructure in Response to Kiev's Terrorism
10:09 GMT 10.10.2022 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 10.10.2022)
Being updated
Russia launched missile strikes on a series of infrastructure targets across Ukraine on Monday after investigators concluded that Ukrainian security forces were responsible for Saturday morning's attack on the Crimean Bridge.
Monday morning's series of missile strikes targeting Ukrainian infrastructure was a response to Kiev's long record of terrorist actions, including but not limited to Saturday's attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated.
"It is obvious that Ukraine's special services were the masterminds, organizers and perpetrators of the terror attack [on the bridge]. The Kiev regime has been using terrorist methods for a long time," Putin said, speaking at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.
"A number of terrorist attacks and attempts at similar crimes have been committed against the electrical power facilities and gas transportation infrastructure of our country, including attempts to detonate a section of the TurkStream gas transmission system. All of this has been proven by objective data, including the testimony of the detained perpetrators of these terrorist attacks themselves," Putin said.
The Russian president also recalled attempts by Ukraine's security services to target the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on three separate occasions, including the damage of three high-voltage power lines going to the plant.
Kiev's "terrorist methods" have also included the murders of public figures, journalists, and scientists, both in Russia and in Ukraine, plus the "terrorist attacks against the cities of the Donbass" over the past eight years, Putin said.
This also included "acts of atomic terrorism" - in the form of artillery strikes against the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Putin said.
"This morning, at the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and according to a plan [formulated by] the Russian General Staff, a massed strike was carried out using long-range air, sea and land-based high-precision weapons against energy, military command and communications facilities of Ukraine. If attempts to carry out terrorist attacks against our territory continue, Russia's responses will be tough and will correspond in scale to the level of threat posed to the Russian Federation," he said.