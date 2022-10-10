https://sputniknews.com/20221010/putin-russian-high-precision-weapons-striking-infrastructure-in-response-to-kievs-terrorism-1101677340.html

Putin: Russian High-Precision Strikes Target Infrastructure in Response to Kiev's Terrorism

Russia launched missile strikes on a series of infrastructure targets across Ukraine on Monday after investigators concluded that Ukrainian security forces... 10.10.2022, Sputnik International

vladimir putin

Monday morning's series of missile strikes targeting Ukrainian infrastructure was a response to Kiev's long record of terrorist actions, including but not limited to Saturday's attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated."It is obvious that Ukraine's special services were the masterminds, organizers and perpetrators of the terror attack [on the bridge]. The Kiev regime has been using terrorist methods for a long time," Putin said, speaking at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.The Russian president also recalled attempts by Ukraine's security services to target the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on three separate occasions, including the damage of three high-voltage power lines going to the plant.Kiev's "terrorist methods" have also included the murders of public figures, journalists, and scientists, both in Russia and in Ukraine, plus the "terrorist attacks against the cities of the Donbass" over the past eight years, Putin said.This also included "acts of atomic terrorism" - in the form of artillery strikes against the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Putin said.

