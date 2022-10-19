https://sputniknews.com/20221019/putin-declares-martial-law-in-new-russian-territories-amid-kievs-shelling-1102078657.html
Putin Declares Martial Law in New Russian Territories Amid Kiev's 'Terrorist' Shelling
Putin Declares Martial Law in New Russian Territories Amid Kiev's 'Terrorist' Shelling
The Russian president convened a meeting of the Security Council on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the Russian regions bordering the... 19.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-19T11:51+0000
2022-10-19T11:51+0000
2022-10-19T11:56+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin
Putin Declares Martial Law in New Russian Territories Amid Kiev's 'Terrorist' Shelling
11:51 GMT 19.10.2022 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 19.10.2022)
Being updated
The Russian president convened a meeting of the Security Council on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the Russian regions bordering the conflict zone. A day earlier, General Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces taking part in the special operation in Ukraine, characterized the situation in Kherson as "very difficult."