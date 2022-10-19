https://sputniknews.com/20221019/kiev-preparing-for-clearing-ops-in-occupied-areas-according-to-us-army-methodology--source-1102061154.html

Kiev Preparing for Clearing Ops in Occupied Areas According to US Army Methodology- Source

The official also indicated that training at courses that have started are to be carried out according to the standards and methodology of the US Armed Forces undertaken in Iraq and Afghanistan.The American standards were relayed through slides that included displays of both the American and Ukrainian flags with the inscriptions "Fearless Guardsman" and "Strong army, strong Europe." Names of US instructors were also included.Some 11 training manuals had been provided to Russian security forces, with files ranging on evacuating the injured from the battlefield, ground sweeping, visual identifications of improvised explosive devices to countering drones, among other topics.The official also stated that Ukrainian forces at training camps were also being trained on combating sabotage and reconnaissance groups, as well as the underground.News of the findings come after regional authorities announced that Ukrainian troops would not be allowed to enter the city of Kherson despite the West's push for Kiev to implement military operations.

