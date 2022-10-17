https://sputniknews.com/20221017/eu-expected-to-greenlight-training-mission-for-ukraine-troops-with-hubs-in-poland-germany-1101914315.html

EU Expected to Greenlight Training Mission for Ukraine Troops With Hubs in Poland, Germany

European Union Foreign Ministers are expected to give the green light to a mission to train around 15,000 Ukrainian troops at their meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, media reported.Basic training is initially to be provided to 12,000 soldiers, with specialized instruction to 2,800 more, according to the reports.The military training, the final details of which are still being hammered out, would purportedly start in mid-November and take place on EU territory. Poland would serve as a location for the main hub of the mission, with Germany also a key staging post for training, according to two senior EU officials cited by the outlet. Previously, only individual EU countries had offered such training for Kiev.Training programs currently run by individual European states will continue on their own steam until they are incorporated in the EU mission at a later stage. How to move the soldiers from Ukraine into EU territory is also an aspect of the mission yet to be finalized, said the report.The ministers of the EU bloc's 27 members states are also likely to earmark an extra 500 million euros ($486 million) to a fund that reimburses EU member states for arms delivered to Ukraine.The “European Peace Facility” is an off-budget funding mechanism for EU actions with ‘military and defense implications. Together with the new funding, the total amount set aside for arms deliveries to Kiev would surpass 3 billion euros.Unlike previous tranches, the additional money will also cover costs for repair and maintenance of weapons already funneled to Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly slammed the West for its weapon supplies to Kiev, warning that western countries “are playing with fire”. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cautioned that "any weapon [and] any arms shipment on the Ukrainian territory" would be considered “a legitimate target” by the Russian military.Besides the United States, Canada and the UK, which have already been training thousands of Ukrainian troops, several individual EU nations, such as Germany and France, have been training Ukrainians to use the modern artillery systems, missile launchers and air defenses they have delivered to Kiev. London, for example, is aiming to train 10,000 in 2022, and plans to double the number next year. But despite continuing for months, discussions about providing large-scale EU training hit roadblocks as many members of the bloc were wary of the initiative.

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

