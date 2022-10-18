International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
https://sputniknews.com/20221018/watch-mangled-wreckage-of-nord-stream-pipeline-in-first-underwater-video-at-explosion-site-1102001814.html
Watch Mangled Wreckage of Nord Stream Pipeline in First Underwater Video at Explosion Site
Watch Mangled Wreckage of Nord Stream Pipeline in First Underwater Video at Explosion Site
Nord Stream – the network of pipelines delivering Russian natural gas to Germany via infrastructure built along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, was struck in a... 18.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-18T10:54+0000
2022-10-18T10:56+0000
nord stream sabotage
nord stream
sabotage
video
footage
sabotage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1102001429_3:0:1205:676_1920x0_80_0_0_f78c696de085d6d03c6ce1f82c9bd5f5.png
Swedish media has published the first footage showing damage inflicted to one of Nord Stream’s pipelines following last month’s explosions.The footage, shot off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm by Expressen, shows a massive gash in one of the pipes, which looks almost as if its 41 mm coated steel wall was crudely opened by a giant can opener. Traces of a powerful explosion are also visible on the seabed floor.The newspaper said it received exclusive permission to film the footage from Denmark’s authorities, with the video shot by an underwater drone.Danish Police issued a statement Tuesday saying that a joint investigation between themselves and their Norwegian counterparts had concluded that the pipelines “suffered significant damage” as a result of “powerful explosions.” Police did not name potential culprits behind the attack, and said it was premature to say when the investigation would be completed, or about the potential involvement of Swedish and German law enforcement in their probe. The latter two countries are holding separate inquiries.On Monday, sources told the Wall Street Journal that German investigators had also concluded that the series of explosions which damaged Nord Stream were likely caused by sabotage, and that while they haven’t been able to definitively link the sabotage to any actor, they were “working under the assumption that Russia was behind the blasts.”The outlet’s sources did not explain why Russia, which could simply turn the pipelines off in the event of a dispute with Europe, would destroy its own pipelines and rob itself of tens of billions of dollars in annual export revenue. Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced earlier this month that Copenhagen would block Russia from participating in the investigation into the attacks, with Moscow expressing alarm over this prospect.Russian President Vladimir Putin has characterized the sabotage of the Nord Stream network as an “unprecedented act of international terrorism,” by the “Anglo-Saxons,” and said that the attacks purpose was “to undermine the energy security of the entire continent.” Putin also suggested that those behind the sabotage “seek to finally break the ties between Russia and the European Union…undermine and finish off the political sovereignty of Europe, weaken its industrial potential, [and] take over the market” for energy deliveries.The September 26 attack on Nord Stream left pipes A and B of Nord Stream 1 inoperable, and Pipe A of Nord Stream 2 inoperable. Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow would be ready to quickly start delivering gas over the undamaged Pipe B of Nord Stream 2 if Russia’s European colleagues made the “required legal decisions concerning its certification and lifting of restrictions.”
https://sputniknews.com/20221005/kremlin-moscow-alarmed-by-idea-of-excluding-russia-from-investigation-on-nord-stream-1101531082.html
https://sputniknews.com/20221014/russian-deputy-pm-masterminds-of-nord-stream-terror-attacks-plunged-europe-into-energy-poverty-1101854823.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/12/1102001429_153:0:1054:676_1920x0_80_0_0_d9e6198ede4cefb747e9347f0a2ce8ce.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream, sabotage, video, footage, sabotage
nord stream, sabotage, video, footage, sabotage

Watch Mangled Wreckage of Nord Stream Pipeline in First Underwater Video at Explosion Site

10:54 GMT 18.10.2022 (Updated: 10:56 GMT 18.10.2022)
© Photo : Screenshot / Expressen videoScreengrab of video by Swedish media showing underwater drone footage of damaged Nord Stream pipeline.
Screengrab of video by Swedish media showing underwater drone footage of damaged Nord Stream pipeline. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2022
© Photo : Screenshot / Expressen video
Subscribe
International
India
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Nord Stream – the network of pipelines delivering Russian natural gas to Germany via infrastructure built along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, was struck in a massive sabotage attack on September 26. Moscow has called the attacks an “unprecedented act of international terrorism.”
Swedish media has published the first footage showing damage inflicted to one of Nord Stream’s pipelines following last month’s explosions.
The footage, shot off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm by Expressen, shows a massive gash in one of the pipes, which looks almost as if its 41 mm coated steel wall was crudely opened by a giant can opener. Traces of a powerful explosion are also visible on the seabed floor.
The newspaper said it received exclusive permission to film the footage from Denmark’s authorities, with the video shot by an underwater drone.
Danish Police issued a statement Tuesday saying that a joint investigation between themselves and their Norwegian counterparts had concluded that the pipelines “suffered significant damage” as a result of “powerful explosions.” Police did not name potential culprits behind the attack, and said it was premature to say when the investigation would be completed, or about the potential involvement of Swedish and German law enforcement in their probe. The latter two countries are holding separate inquiries.
On Monday, sources told the Wall Street Journal that German investigators had also concluded that the series of explosions which damaged Nord Stream were likely caused by sabotage, and that while they haven’t been able to definitively link the sabotage to any actor, they were “working under the assumption that Russia was behind the blasts.”
The outlet’s sources did not explain why Russia, which could simply turn the pipelines off in the event of a dispute with Europe, would destroy its own pipelines and rob itself of tens of billions of dollars in annual export revenue. Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced earlier this month that Copenhagen would block Russia from participating in the investigation into the attacks, with Moscow expressing alarm over this prospect.
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2022
Nord Stream Sabotage
Kremlin: Moscow Alarmed by Idea of Excluding Russia From Investigation on Nord Stream
5 October, 10:37 GMT
Russian President Vladimir Putin has characterized the sabotage of the Nord Stream network as an “unprecedented act of international terrorism,” by the “Anglo-Saxons,” and said that the attacks purpose was “to undermine the energy security of the entire continent.” Putin also suggested that those behind the sabotage “seek to finally break the ties between Russia and the European Union…undermine and finish off the political sovereignty of Europe, weaken its industrial potential, [and] take over the market” for energy deliveries.
The September 26 attack on Nord Stream left pipes A and B of Nord Stream 1 inoperable, and Pipe A of Nord Stream 2 inoperable. Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow would be ready to quickly start delivering gas over the undamaged Pipe B of Nord Stream 2 if Russia’s European colleagues made the “required legal decisions concerning its certification and lifting of restrictions.”
Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark September 27, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2022
Nord Stream Sabotage
Russian Deputy PM: Masterminds of Nord Stream Terror Attacks Plunged Europe Into Energy Poverty
14 October, 14:56 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала