Russia's Federal Council Ratifies Treaties on Admission of DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions
2022-10-04T07:31+0000
2022-10-04T07:31+0000
2022-10-04T07:51+0000
Russia's Federation Council ratified the treaties on the DPR's and LPR's admission to Russia on Tuesday, as well as Zaporozhye region and Kherson region.Previously, the Russian State Duma also unanimously voted to ratify the treaties.The DPR and LPR, Zaporozhye region and Kherson region held referendums on joining the Russian Federation on September 23-27. Despite shelling by Ukraine and the constant threat of attacks, voter turnout was considerably high, and most people backed the idea of becoming part of Russia.Following the votes, President Vladimir Putin and the heads of two republics and two regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia. Addressing the historical moment during the ceremony, the Russian president stressed that the people of the four territories had "made their unequivocal choice." He added that "the people living in Lugansk and Donetsk, in Kherson and Zaporozhye have become our citizens, forever," noting that Moscow will use every means to protect them.
07:31 GMT 04.10.2022 (Updated: 07:51 GMT 04.10.2022)
The Donetsk People's Republic, as well as the Lugansk People's Republic, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region, overwhelmingly supported joining Russia during their September referendums.
Russia's Federation Council ratified the treaties on the DPR's and LPR's admission to Russia on Tuesday, as well as Zaporozhye region and Kherson region.
Previously, the Russian State Duma also unanimously voted to ratify the treaties.
The DPR and LPR, Zaporozhye region and Kherson region held referendums on joining the Russian Federation on September 23-27. Despite shelling by Ukraine and the constant threat of attacks, voter turnout was considerably high, and most people backed the idea of becoming part of Russia
Following the votes, President Vladimir Putin and the heads of two republics and two regions signed agreements on the accession of the territories to Russia. Addressing the historical moment during the ceremony, the Russian president stressed that the people of the four territories had "made their unequivocal choice." He added that "the people living in Lugansk and Donetsk, in Kherson and Zaporozhye have become our citizens, forever,"
noting that Moscow will use every means to protect them.