https://sputniknews.com/20220920/after-years-of-suffering-donbass-people-deserve-to-be-part-of-russia-their-homeland-dpr-head-says-1101006158.html

After Years of Suffering, Donbass People Deserve to be Part of Russia, Their Homeland, DPR Head Says

After Years of Suffering, Donbass People Deserve to be Part of Russia, Their Homeland, DPR Head Says

On Monday, Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic civic councils called for referendums to become part of Russia. They were soon joined by the Kherson and... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-20T12:04+0000

2022-09-20T12:04+0000

2022-09-20T12:51+0000

donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia

donetsk people's republic

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101853/80/1018538031_0:0:2736:1540_1920x0_80_0_0_bb0884214dd2887e93c86a9ac6c40576.jpg

Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to approve the results of the upcoming referendum in the republic as soon as possible.Pushilin noted that at the end of last year, Ukraine began to gather a huge amount of military equipment and personnel on the line of contact, and the number of provocations increased significantly. At the same time, he pointed out that western countries supplied military equipment to Kiev in huge volumes, as Ukraine planned a major offensive against Donbass.He expressed his belief that people of Donetsk will support joining Russia, noting that after years of suffering they deserve to be a part of their homeland.Following public appeal, authorities in the DPR, LPR, and Kherson region stated that the votes on joining the Russian federation would be held on September 23-27.Donbass republics proclaimed their independence in 2014, after a violent coup d'etat in Kiev brought Ukrainian radicals to power. Since then, Kiev has been waging a war against Donetsk and Lugansk, resulting in mass civilian casualties.In February, Ukraine intensified attacks against the DPR and LPR, forcing the republics to ask Russia for assistance. Moscow recognized them as independent states, and after Ukraine continued the attacks, Russia started a special military op in order to stop the eight-year-long war.President Vladimir Putin stressed that the actions of Kiev in Donbass amount to genocide, adding that Russia strives for demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine.After Kiev received weapons from western countries this year, Ukrainian troops boosted their strikes against civilian infrastructure in Donbass and against regions liberated by the Russian forces amid the special military operation.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

donetsk people's republic, russia