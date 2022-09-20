https://sputniknews.com/20220920/after-years-of-suffering-donbass-people-deserve-to-be-part-of-russia-their-homeland-dpr-head-says-1101006158.html
After Years of Suffering, Donbass People Deserve to be Part of Russia, Their Homeland, DPR Head Says
Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to approve the results of the upcoming referendum in the republic as soon as possible.Pushilin noted that at the end of last year, Ukraine began to gather a huge amount of military equipment and personnel on the line of contact, and the number of provocations increased significantly. At the same time, he pointed out that western countries supplied military equipment to Kiev in huge volumes, as Ukraine planned a major offensive against Donbass.He expressed his belief that people of Donetsk will support joining Russia, noting that after years of suffering they deserve to be a part of their homeland.Following public appeal, authorities in the DPR, LPR, and Kherson region stated that the votes on joining the Russian federation would be held on September 23-27.Donbass republics proclaimed their independence in 2014, after a violent coup d'etat in Kiev brought Ukrainian radicals to power. Since then, Kiev has been waging a war against Donetsk and Lugansk, resulting in mass civilian casualties.In February, Ukraine intensified attacks against the DPR and LPR, forcing the republics to ask Russia for assistance. Moscow recognized them as independent states, and after Ukraine continued the attacks, Russia started a special military op in order to stop the eight-year-long war.President Vladimir Putin stressed that the actions of Kiev in Donbass amount to genocide, adding that Russia strives for demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine.After Kiev received weapons from western countries this year, Ukrainian troops boosted their strikes against civilian infrastructure in Donbass and against regions liberated by the Russian forces amid the special military operation.
12:04 GMT 20.09.2022 (Updated: 12:51 GMT 20.09.2022)
On Monday, Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic civic councils called for referendums to become part of Russia. They were soon joined by the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. The appeals were approved by authorities, and voting has been scheduled for September 23-27 in the Donbass republics.
Head of the DPR Denis Pushilin appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to approve the results of the upcoming referendum in the republic as soon as possible.
"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich! Dear compatriots! I appeal to all Russians, to all Russian people who wholeheartedly empathize with what is happening now in the Donbass. For the ninth year there has been a war on our land, and all this time the Ukrainian regime has been doing everything to wipe Donbass off the face of the earth. In addition to shelling, Kiev arranged an economic, transport, [and] water blockade, trying to create a humanitarian catastrophe in our territory," he said in an official statement.
Pushilin noted that at the end of last year, Ukraine began to gather a huge amount of military equipment and personnel on the line of contact, and the number of provocations increased significantly. At the same time, he pointed out that western countries supplied military equipment to Kiev in huge volumes, as Ukraine planned a major offensive against Donbass.
"People of the republic steadfastly endure the terrorist attacks of the Ukrainian military. I am proud of the courage of my countrymen. But any patience comes to an end. Ukraine deliberately, I would even say defiantly, crossed all possible red lines.
When, in 2014, fencing off the nationalist criminal Kiev regime, we held a referendum on the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic, and we were sure that we would definitely hold a second one - on joining the Russian Federation. People are looking forward to this event the most. This is the main aspiration of the people of Donbass - to be part of Russia.
Therefore, we are absolutely confident in the results of the referendum. And we intend to carry it out immediately", he said.
He expressed his belief that people of Donetsk will support joining Russia, noting that after years of suffering they deserve to be a part of their homeland.
"This event will be the restoration of historical justice, which is craved by millions of Russian people," he concluded, asking President Putin to approve the outcome of the vote.
Following public appeal, authorities in the DPR, LPR, and Kherson region stated that the votes on joining the Russian federation would be held on September 23-27.
Donbass republics proclaimed their independence in 2014, after a violent coup d'etat in Kiev brought Ukrainian radicals to power. Since then, Kiev has been waging a war against Donetsk and Lugansk, resulting in mass civilian casualties.
In February, Ukraine intensified attacks against the DPR and LPR, forcing the republics to ask Russia for assistance. Moscow recognized them as independent states, and after Ukraine continued the attacks, Russia started a special military op in order to stop the eight-year-long war.
President Vladimir Putin stressed that the actions of Kiev in Donbass amount to genocide, adding that Russia strives for demilitarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine.
After Kiev received weapons from western countries this year, Ukrainian troops boosted their strikes against civilian infrastructure in Donbass and against regions liberated by the Russian forces amid the special military operation.