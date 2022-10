Air Raid Alert Declared in Kiev - City Administration

An air raid alert was declared in Kiev, as well as in several other Ukrainian regions, on Saturday morning, according to local authorities.



""Attention! An air raid alert has been declared in Kiev!" the Kiev city administration said in a message on Telegram.



Air raid warnings were also issued in the Ukrainian regions of Volyn, Rovno, Ternopol, Odessa, Nikolaev, Poltava, and Sumy.