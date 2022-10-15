https://sputniknews.com/20221015/terror-act-at-training-site-in-russias-belgorod-region-claims-11-lives---defense-ministry-1101885770.html
Terror Act at Training Site in Russia's Belgorod Region Claims 11 Lives - Defense Ministry
Both terrorists were killed by return fire. Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two citizens of a Commonwealth of Independent States nation committed a terror act at a military training ground in Russia's Belgorod region, killing 11 people and injuring another 15, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"On October 15 a terror act was committed by two citizens of a CIS country at the training ground of the Western Military District in the Belgorod region," the ministry said.
The attack took place during a firearms training session with volunteers who wanted to take part in the special military operation in Ukraine. The terrorists opened fire on the personnel of the unit.
"As a result of the shooting, 11 people were fatally wounded. Another 15 people suffered wounds of varying degrees of severity and were taken to a medical facility, where they are receiving all necessary treatment," the ministry specified.
Both terrorists were killed by return fire. Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene.