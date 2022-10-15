https://sputniknews.com/20221015/terror-act-at-training-site-in-russias-belgorod-region-claims-11-lives---defense-ministry-1101885770.html

Terror Act at Training Site in Russia's Belgorod Region Claims 11 Lives - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two citizens of a Commonwealth of Independent States nation committed a terror act at a military training ground in Russia's Belgorod... 15.10.2022, Sputnik International

"On October 15 a terror act was committed by two citizens of a CIS country at the training ground of the Western Military District in the Belgorod region," the ministry said.The attack took place during a firearms training session with volunteers who wanted to take part in the special military operation in Ukraine. The terrorists opened fire on the personnel of the unit.Both terrorists were killed by return fire. Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene.

