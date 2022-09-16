https://sputniknews.com/20220916/putin-western-countries-have-cultivated-idea-of-russias-collapse-for-decades-1100871960.html
Putin: Western Countries Have Cultivated Idea of Russia's Collapse For Decades
Putin: Western Countries Have Cultivated Idea of Russia's Collapse For Decades
Diplomatic ties between Russia and the West deteriorated to a post-Cold War lull at the start of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014, and have hinged on the brink of collapse after Moscow began a military special operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
Putin: Western Countries Have Cultivated Idea of Russia's Collapse For Decades
15:36 GMT 16.09.2022 (Updated: 16:08 GMT 16.09.2022)
Being updated
Diplomatic ties between Russia and the West deteriorated to a post-Cold War lull at the start of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014, and have hinged on the brink of collapse after Moscow began a military special operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
The collective West has cultivated the idea of the collapse of Russia for decades, but will never live to see such a thing transpire, President Vladimir Putin has said.
"For decades, Western countries have consistently cultivated the idea of the collapse of the Soviet Union, and historical [prerevolutionary] Russia, and Russia as it is, its core," Putin said, speaking to reporters on Friday summarizing his visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Summit.
These efforts will not succeed this time around, according to the Russian president. "The West won't live to see Russia's collapse. They should solve their own problems as they see fit," he recommended.
"That they have always striven toward the disintegration of our country is a fact. It's only regrettable that the idea arose at some point to use Ukraine to achieve this goal," Putin said.
The president said that the military operation in Ukraine was designed specifically to stop such a scenario from developing. "This was precisely what some Western countries led by the United States have striven for and are striving toward - to create this kind of anti-Russian enclave and to destabilize and threaten Russia from this direction," he said.
Moscow's main goal today is to prevent such an eventuality from developing, Putin said.
The main objective of the military operation is to liberate the Donbass, Putin said.
Commenting on Ukraine's recent statements on their offensive operations, the Russian president suggested taking a wait and see approach. "The authorities in Kiev have announced that they have launched and are carrying out an active counteroffensive operation. Let's see how it will develop, how it will end," he said.
Putin indicated that the special operation's overall plan won't see any alterations, although some operational decisions are being made on the ground.
The president also reiterated his willingness to talk with his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelensky, but that for such a meeting to take place, Kiev would have to agree to it.