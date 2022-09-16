https://sputniknews.com/20220916/putin-western-countries-have-cultivated-idea-of-russias-collapse-for-decades-1100871960.html

Putin: Western Countries Have Cultivated Idea of Russia's Collapse For Decades

The collective West has cultivated the idea of the collapse of Russia for decades, but will never live to see such a thing transpire, President Vladimir Putin has said.These efforts will not succeed this time around, according to the Russian president. "The West won't live to see Russia's collapse. They should solve their own problems as they see fit," he recommended.The president said that the military operation in Ukraine was designed specifically to stop such a scenario from developing. "This was precisely what some Western countries led by the United States have striven for and are striving toward - to create this kind of anti-Russian enclave and to destabilize and threaten Russia from this direction," he said.Moscow's main goal today is to prevent such an eventuality from developing, Putin said.The main objective of the military operation is to liberate the Donbass, Putin said.Commenting on Ukraine's recent statements on their offensive operations, the Russian president suggested taking a wait and see approach. "The authorities in Kiev have announced that they have launched and are carrying out an active counteroffensive operation. Let's see how it will develop, how it will end," he said.Putin indicated that the special operation's overall plan won't see any alterations, although some operational decisions are being made on the ground.The president also reiterated his willingness to talk with his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelensky, but that for such a meeting to take place, Kiev would have to agree to it.

