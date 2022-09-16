International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220916/which-countries-have-received-food-from-ukraine-under-un-mediated-grain-deal-1100875279.html
Which Countries Have Received Food From Ukraine Under UN-Mediated Grain Deal?
Which Countries Have Received Food From Ukraine Under UN-Mediated Grain Deal?
Speaking during the SCO summit in Uzbekistan on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the poorest countries have received only a very small... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-16T17:22+0000
2022-09-16T17:31+0000
infographic
ukraine
world
food
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633252_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_11386d122fe289762ca9385125b724d8.jpg
Delivering food and fertilizers to the world's poorest and developing countries was proclaimed as among the key objectives of the so-called grain deal that was signed by Russia and Ukraine, mediated by Turkey and the UN, earlier this year. However, these supplies have mostly been distributed in Europe, the Russian president said on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633252_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c761315b059f347ecff47c848aee716.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
infographic, ukraine, food, инфографика
infographic, ukraine, food, инфографика

Which Countries Have Received Food From Ukraine Under UN-Mediated Grain Deal?

17:22 GMT 16.09.2022 (Updated: 17:31 GMT 16.09.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Speaking during the SCO summit in Uzbekistan on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the poorest countries have received only a very small amount of produce from Ukraine under the UN-mediated grain deal, while the lion's share of the exports have gone to European countries.
Delivering food and fertilizers to the world's poorest and developing countries was proclaimed as among the key objectives of the so-called grain deal that was signed by Russia and Ukraine, mediated by Turkey and the UN, earlier this year. However, these supplies have mostly been distributed in Europe, the Russian president said on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan.
Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.
Ukrainian food exports - Sputnik International
Ukrainian food exports_2 - Sputnik International
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала