https://sputniknews.com/20220916/which-countries-have-received-food-from-ukraine-under-un-mediated-grain-deal-1100875279.html

Which Countries Have Received Food From Ukraine Under UN-Mediated Grain Deal?

Which Countries Have Received Food From Ukraine Under UN-Mediated Grain Deal?

Speaking during the SCO summit in Uzbekistan on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the poorest countries have received only a very small... 16.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-16T17:22+0000

2022-09-16T17:22+0000

2022-09-16T17:31+0000

infographic

ukraine

world

food

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100633252_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_11386d122fe289762ca9385125b724d8.jpg

Delivering food and fertilizers to the world's poorest and developing countries was proclaimed as among the key objectives of the so-called grain deal that was signed by Russia and Ukraine, mediated by Turkey and the UN, earlier this year. However, these supplies have mostly been distributed in Europe, the Russian president said on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

infographic, ukraine, food, инфографика