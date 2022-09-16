https://sputniknews.com/20220916/which-countries-have-received-food-from-ukraine-under-un-mediated-grain-deal-1100875279.html
Which Countries Have Received Food From Ukraine Under UN-Mediated Grain Deal?
Delivering food and fertilizers to the world's poorest and developing countries was proclaimed as among the key objectives of the so-called grain deal that was signed by Russia and Ukraine, mediated by Turkey and the UN, earlier this year. However, these supplies have mostly been distributed in Europe, the Russian president said on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.
Which Countries Have Received Food From Ukraine Under UN-Mediated Grain Deal?
17:22 GMT 16.09.2022 (Updated: 17:31 GMT 16.09.2022)
Speaking during the SCO summit in Uzbekistan on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the poorest countries have received only a very small amount of produce from Ukraine under the UN-mediated grain deal, while the lion's share of the exports have gone to European countries.
Check out Sputnik's infographic for details.