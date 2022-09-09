https://sputniknews.com/20220909/just-3-of-deliveries-under-grain-deal-sent-to-needy-countries-putin-1100604550.html
Just 3% of Deliveries Under Grain Deal Sent to Needy Countries: Putin
13:08 GMT 09.09.2022 (Updated: 13:14 GMT 09.09.2022)
Being updated
Russia and Ukraine signed a vital grain export deal mediated by Turkey in Istanbul in July, with the agreement designed to release supplies of agricultural commodities frozen as a result of the security crisis in Ukraine. In recent weeks, Moscow has expressed concerns about the implementation of the agreement.
Just a fraction of the Ukrainian grain being exported abroad through the Istanbul agreement is going to developing countries, and something needs to be done to ameliorate the situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.