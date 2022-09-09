International
Just 3% of Deliveries Under Grain Deal Sent to Needy Countries: Putin
Russia and Ukraine signed a vital grain export deal mediated by Turkey in Istanbul in July, with the agreement designed to release supplies of agricultural... 09.09.2022, Sputnik International
Just a fraction of the Ukrainian grain being exported abroad through the Istanbul agreement is going to developing countries, and something needs to be done to ameliorate the situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.
13:08 GMT 09.09.2022 (Updated: 13:14 GMT 09.09.2022)
