https://sputniknews.com/20220907/putin-accuses-west-of-deceiving-poor-countries-regarding-grain-deal-1100479316.html

Grain Crisis: West Has Deceived Poor Countries, Putin Says

Grain Crisis: West Has Deceived Poor Countries, Putin Says

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - The West has betrayed the poorest countries by breaking the agreements of the grain deal, but Russia will continue working on ensuring... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-07T08:31+0000

2022-09-07T08:31+0000

2022-09-07T08:54+0000

world

russia

grain

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100478850_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d0b09035bd1dc381da5e27c360d6b206.jpg

"All this pressure that was exerted on us by our quasi-partners and our geopolitical opponents, it was based precisely on Russia's call to ensure the interests of the poorest economies, to prevent hunger in these countries," Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.Russia has done and is doing everything that is expected of it to ensure the implementation of the agreements, the president stressed.Restrictions on the export of food and fertilizers from Russia are still in place and affect the global market, causing prices to further increase, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday."The situation is changing, changing for the better. But there are certain restrictions that still prevent us from working in terms of ensuring the interests of all consumers in the global food markets. This continues to push global market prices up," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, grain, vladimir putin