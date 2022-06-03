https://sputniknews.com/20220603/anti-russia-sanctions-left-africa-without-access-to-grain-and-fertilizers-senegalese-president-says-1095966996.html

Anti-Russia Sanctions Left Africa Without Access to Grain and Fertilizers, Senegalese President Says

The United States and its European allies have slapped a series of restrictions on Russian and Belarusian fertilizer companies, while simultaneously... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

The West's anti-Russian sanctions threaten to undermine Africa's food security, and leave the continent without adequate access to grain and fertilizers, Senegalese President and African Union chief Macky Sall has warned."Sanctions against Russia have made the situation worse, because we no longer have access to grain, especially wheat from Russia, and most importantly, fertilizer, which poses a serious threat to food security on the continent," Sall said, speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

