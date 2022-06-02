https://sputniknews.com/20220602/anadolu-turkey-russia-ukraine-and-the-un-working-on-roadmap-to-open-corridor-for-grain-shipments-1095948648.html

Anadolu: Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the UN Working on Roadmap to Open Corridor for Grain Shipments

According to the news agency, 20 million tonnes of grain are expected to be released into global markets after a centre for cooperation between Moscow and Kiev... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations plan to hold a meeting in Istanbul in the coming days to discuss the details of a roadmap to unblock vessels loaded with grain, the Anadolu news agency said.Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the UN had suggested creating a contact group that would comprise Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN to discuss ways to release vessels loaded with grain stuck at Ukrainian ports.According to Anadolu, 20 million tonnes of grain are expected to be released into international markets once a centre for cooperation between Russia and Ukraine is set up in Istanbul with Turkish mediation.Amid the continuing Russian special military operation in Ukraine, many countries and international organisations have been voicing concerns over the blockade of Ukraine's sea ports, where tens of thousands of tonnes of grain have been stuck in warehouses while vessels are unable to operate due to anti-Russian sanctions and also because of mines Ukrainian forces have planted close to the ports.Russia has repeatedly refuted accusations that it has been deliberately blocking sea ports in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier this week that the West kept silent about the fact that Russian ships supposed to deliver grain abroad were sanctioned and could neither be insured nor accepted in European ports.

