Kremlin on Kiev's Draft Security Guarantees Proposal: Ukraine Still Seeking to Join NATO

Kremlin on Kiev's Draft Security Guarantees Proposal: Ukraine Still Seeking to Join NATO

The office of the Ukrainian president released a draft document entitled the 'Kiev Security Compact' on Tuesday outlining a package of proposed recommendations...

The document on security guarantees published by the Ukrainian president's office confirms Kiev's intention to join the Western alliance, making Russia's continued military operation in the country all the more "relevant," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has indicated."In the present situation, it's unlikely that anyone can provide Ukraine with a greater guarantee of security than the leadership of the country itself. Only the leadership of this country should take actions which will eliminate the threat being posed to the Russian Federation. Kiev knows perfectly well what these actions should be," Peskov said, speaking to reporters on Wednesday.Peskov recalled that the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations that were conducted in the spring similarly featured proposals of security guarantees for Kiev, but emphasized that they were carried out under a "completely different text, which, by the way, was initialed" before the Ukrainian side rejected the talks outright.The Kremlin spokesman said that because the new security guarantees proposals outlined by Kiev don't commit the country to bloc neutrality, this "once again emphasizes the urgency and need for a special military operation to ensure our security and national interests."On Tuesday, the Ukrainian president's office published a draft proposal on security guarantees for Ukraine. Entitled the 'Kiev Security Compact. International Security Guarantees for Ukraine: Recommendations', the document outlines a series of provisions for ensuring Kiev's security in the aftermath of the current crisis. Unlike previous iterations of security guarantee provisions hammered out in talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in February and March, the newly tabled proposals do not commit Ukraine to neutrality, and do not list Russia as a guarantor of the nation's security.Instead, the document emphasizes that "Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO and benefit from its mutual defense arrangements is safeguarded in its Constitution," and that "this aspiration is the sovereign decision of Ukraine."Commenting on the proposal, former Russian president and Security Council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev warned that it would serve as a potential "prelude to World War three" if it were implemented.Russia kicked off what President Vladimir Putin termed as a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "de-nazify" Ukraine in February after weeks of escalating shelling, sabotage and sniper attacks along the line of contact between Kiev and Donbass forces in the long-running dormant conflict in Ukraine's east, and fears that Ukrainian forces were preparing an offensive to crush the fledgling Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.Before the escalation, Russia sent the US and NATO a pair of comprehensive security proposals aimed at dramatically cooling tensions between Moscow and the West, chief among them demand that the Western alliance drop its stated goal of eventually incorporating Ukraine into the military bloc. Washington and NATO rejected the proposals outright, informing the Kremlin that no one would be able to influence their "open door policy" on alliance membership for Eastern European countries.The current crisis was preceded by the 2014 US and EU-backed coup in Kiev, and by several decades of continued eastward expansion by NATO toward Russian borders, in spite of commitments made to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev not to push the alliance "one inch east" of a reunified Germany.

