International
Breaking News: Only Neutral Status Will Provide Real Security Guarantees to Ukraine, Moscow Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220915/only-neutral-status-will-provide-real-security-guarantees-to-ukraine-moscow-says-1100802758.html
Only Neutral Status Will Provide Real Security Guarantees to Ukraine, Moscow Says
Only Neutral Status Will Provide Real Security Guarantees to Ukraine, Moscow Says
Earlier this week, Ukrainian presidential office published a draft document outlining proposed recommendations on security guarantees for Ukraine. Among other... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-15T10:06+0000
2022-09-15T10:21+0000
world
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100802758.jpg?1663237289
Ukraine will get real guarantees of security only after it turns back to its neutral status, Russian Foreign Ministry said. Moscow views Kiev's plan as an attempt to receive guarantees from the West that it will continue to provide financial and military assistance to Ukraine.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine
russia, ukraine

Only Neutral Status Will Provide Real Security Guarantees to Ukraine, Moscow Says

10:06 GMT 15.09.2022 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 15.09.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Earlier this week, Ukrainian presidential office published a draft document outlining proposed recommendations on security guarantees for Ukraine. Among other things, the document emphasizes Ukraine's "aspiration to join NATO".
Ukraine will get real guarantees of security only after it turns back to its neutral status, Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Moscow views Kiev's plan as an attempt to receive guarantees from the West that it will continue to provide financial and military assistance to Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала