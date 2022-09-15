https://sputniknews.com/20220915/only-neutral-status-will-provide-real-security-guarantees-to-ukraine-moscow-says-1100802758.html

Only Neutral Status Will Provide Real Security Guarantees to Ukraine, Moscow Says

Earlier this week, Ukrainian presidential office published a draft document outlining proposed recommendations on security guarantees for Ukraine. Among other... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

Ukraine will get real guarantees of security only after it turns back to its neutral status, Russian Foreign Ministry said. Moscow views Kiev's plan as an attempt to receive guarantees from the West that it will continue to provide financial and military assistance to Ukraine.

