Elon Musk Reportedly Said Twitter Deal Wouldn't Make Sense 'If We're Heading Into World War 3'

In July, Elon Musk backed out of the deal reached in April with Twitter for the South African-born American entrepreneur to buy all of the social media... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International
In July, Elon Musk backed out of the deal reached in April with Twitter for the South African-born American entrepreneur to buy all of the social media company's shares for a total of $44 billion. Twitter has since sued Musk for failing to honor his obligations.
Elon Musk was prompted to "slow down" his buyout of Twitter due to fears of the world “heading into World War 3,” Business Insider reported.
Private text messages were purportedly sent by Musk on May 8 to a banker at Morgan Stanley, which was financing part of the Twitter purchase
deal, worth $44 billion.
In these messages, the billionaire Tesla CEO cited an upcoming speech from Russian President Vladimir Putin, timed to Russia's 77th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. Putin had stated on the day that Russia's decision to begin a special military operation in Ukrain
e on February 24 was the "only right decision" amid the West’s preparations for an “invasion of Russia."
"Let's slow down just a few days. Putin's speech tomorrow is really important. It won't make sense to buy Twitter if we're heading into World War 3," Twitter's lawyer reportedly said while reading out Musk's texts during a court hearing on September 6.
Twitter's lawyer said the texts proved that Elon Musk was in contractual breach and had backtracked on the deal due to personal financial concerns.
Musk’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, was cited as denouncing the characterization of the texts in court as "utter nonsense.” He claimed this would become evident after the publication of the “full text chain.” Spiro argued during the hearing that Twitter has not found any evidence to support its theory, saying:
“Their theory about what really happened isn't what really happened”.
Elon Musk sealed a deal to acquire Twitter and take it private in April, pledging sweeping changes to the site, but backed out
in July, alleging
that the company had undercounted its fake and spam accounts. Purging the platform of bots and verifying all human users were among the changes Musk had promised to implement after effectively turning Twitter back into a private company.
Twitter sued Musk
to enforce the contract, with the world’s richest man countersuing. The court battle is set to go to a five-day trial in early October.