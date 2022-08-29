International
https://sputniknews.com/20220829/musk-legal-team-subpoenas-twitter-whistleblower-zatko---reports-1100139179.html
Musk Legal Team Subpoenas Twitter Whistleblower Zatko - Reports
Musk Legal Team Subpoenas Twitter Whistleblower Zatko - Reports
WASHINGTON, August 29 (Sputnik) - The legal team of billionaire businessman Elon Musk has subpoenaed former Twitter executive and whistleblower Peiter Zatko... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-29T20:51+0000
2022-08-29T20:51+0000
elon musk
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099436649_0:0:2069:1165_1920x0_80_0_0_23f4979291f0227afa49d55baa7693f8.jpg
Zatko, who served as Twitter security chief until he was fired earlier this year, received the subpoena on Saturday, the report said.In July, Zatko filed a complaint with several US federal agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), accusing Twitter of misleading federal regulators about security policies and spam.Musk alleged earlier that Twitter undercounted its fake and spam accounts when he tried to purchase it for $44 billion, according to the report. Musk’s legal team is now demanding to hear from Zatko on the number of fake and spam accounts.In April, Musk backed from a deal he signed on the acquisition of Twitter, saying he decided to abandon the decision to acquire the company because of concerns over the true number of spam accounts. Twitter sued Musk for abandoning the deal, but Musk countersued.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099436649_0:0:1765:1324_1920x0_80_0_0_244b17e01ace5ebf5964925e0d3109c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, twitter
elon musk, twitter

Musk Legal Team Subpoenas Twitter Whistleblower Zatko - Reports

20:51 GMT 29.08.2022
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongTesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON, August 29 (Sputnik) - The legal team of billionaire businessman Elon Musk has subpoenaed former Twitter executive and whistleblower Peiter Zatko, ABC News said via Twitter on Monday, citing court documents and Zatko’s lawyer.
Zatko, who served as Twitter security chief until he was fired earlier this year, received the subpoena on Saturday, the report said.
In July, Zatko filed a complaint with several US federal agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), accusing Twitter of misleading federal regulators about security policies and spam.
Musk alleged earlier that Twitter undercounted its fake and spam accounts when he tried to purchase it for $44 billion, according to the report. Musk’s legal team is now demanding to hear from Zatko on the number of fake and spam accounts.
In April, Musk backed from a deal he signed on the acquisition of Twitter, saying he decided to abandon the decision to acquire the company because of concerns over the true number of spam accounts. Twitter sued Musk for abandoning the deal, but Musk countersued.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала