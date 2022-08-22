https://sputniknews.com/20220822/elon-musk-subpoenas-twitter-founder-jack-dorsey-for-october-trial-over-botched-buyout-1099876828.html

Elon Musk Subpoenas Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey for October Trial Over Botched Buyout

Elon Musk Subpoenas Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey for October Trial Over Botched Buyout

Twitter and Elon Musk signed a deal in April for the industrialist to buy all of the social media company's shares for a total of $44 billion, which would have... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-22T22:15+0000

2022-08-22T22:15+0000

2022-08-22T22:13+0000

americas

jack dorsey

twitter

elon musk

subpoena

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/05/1081026658_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_736b7ce45a6d852d798b3222a327a787.jpg

Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has been subpoenaed by Musk’s lawyers, along with several other leading Twitter figures, Bloomberg revealed on Monday.Notably, the subpoena seeks documents going back to January 1, 2019.Former Twitter product chief Kayvon Beykpour and former head of revenue Bruce Falck have also received subpoenas, according to Engadget.The day the complaint was filed in a Delaware court, Musk tweeted a meme summarizing the irony of the situation, hinting he would try and make Twitter present in court the information about “spam bots” on its website that it previously refused to hand over.Getting rid of the bots and verifying all human users were among the changes Musk promised to make after taking over Twitter.Musk is the world’s richest man, valued at roughly $219 billion. He owns several major companies, including electric carmaker Tesla, commercial space flight firm SpaceX, and The Boring Company, an engineering enterprise.The five-day trial is set to begin on October 17.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jack dorsey, twitter, elon musk, subpoena