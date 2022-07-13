https://sputniknews.com/20220713/elon-musk-reacts-after-twitter-sues-him-for-pulling-out-of-44-bln-buyout-1097259397.html
Elon Musk Reacts After Twitter Sues Him for Pulling Out of $44 Bln Buyout
Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Wednesday responded after Twitter sued him over violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.Musk’s response came minutes after news surfaced online that Twitter had sued him. While his tweet did not mention anything about the lawsuit, it was apparent that he was referring to reports that Twitter reportedly did not want to go through with the deal back in April.A lawsuit was filed by Twitter in Delaware's Court of Chancery, with the platform accusing Musk of hypocrisy."Twitter brings this action to enjoin Musk from further breaches, to compel Musk to fulfill his legal obligations, and to compel consummation of the merger upon satisfaction of the few outstanding conditions," the social media platform stated in the lawsuit.Musk bought Twitter in April, however, he put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the veracity of the social media platform’s claim that less than five percent of accounts on the site are bots or spam.In June, the SpaceX founder openly accused the microblogging site of breaching the merger agreement.
