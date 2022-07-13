https://sputniknews.com/20220713/elon-musk-reacts-after-twitter-sues-him-for-pulling-out-of-44-bln-buyout-1097259397.html

Elon Musk Reacts After Twitter Sues Him for Pulling Out of $44 Bln Buyout

Elon Musk Reacts After Twitter Sues Him for Pulling Out of $44 Bln Buyout

Twitter sued Elon Musk on Tuesday after he announced on July 9 that he was abandoning his social media platform buyout due to multiple breaches of the purchase... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-13T11:42+0000

2022-07-13T11:42+0000

2022-07-13T11:42+0000

world

world

world

world

us

us

twitter

twitter

twitter

twitter

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095615359_0:0:3075:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_d40b8cfc007a735c9fec6b49ae23e78d.jpg

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Wednesday responded after Twitter sued him over violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.Musk’s response came minutes after news surfaced online that Twitter had sued him. While his tweet did not mention anything about the lawsuit, it was apparent that he was referring to reports that Twitter reportedly did not want to go through with the deal back in April.A lawsuit was filed by Twitter in Delaware's Court of Chancery, with the platform accusing Musk of hypocrisy."Twitter brings this action to enjoin Musk from further breaches, to compel Musk to fulfill his legal obligations, and to compel consummation of the merger upon satisfaction of the few outstanding conditions," the social media platform stated in the lawsuit.Musk bought Twitter in April, however, he put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the veracity of the social media platform’s claim that less than five percent of accounts on the site are bots or spam.In June, the SpaceX founder openly accused the microblogging site of breaching the merger agreement.

world

world

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

world, world, world, world, us, us, twitter, twitter, twitter, twitter, elon musk, elon musk, spacex, spacex, spacex, tesla, tesla