International
BREAKING NEWS: Elon Musk Terminates $44 Bln Twitter Deal
https://sputniknews.com/20220708/elon-musk-terminates-44-bln-twitter-deal-1097119493.html
Elon Musk Terminates $44 Bln Twitter Deal
Elon Musk Terminates $44 Bln Twitter Deal
In a Friday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), industrialist Elon Musk said he wanted to withdraw his $44 billion bid to buy the... 08.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-08T21:32+0000
2022-07-08T22:02+0000
us
elon musk
twitter
news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079912867_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_4bfe55997171115746eaa3a079a9d5af.jpg
Musk claimed in the filing that Twitter was "in material breach of multiple provisions" of the April agreement and "appears to have made false and misleading representations.""This information is fundamental to Twitter’s business and financial performance and is necessary to consummate the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement because it is needed to ensure Twitter’s satisfaction of the conditions to closing, to facilitate Mr. Musk’s financing and financial planning for the transaction, and to engage in transition planning for the business. Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information. Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk’s requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information," it continues.The Washington Post reported on rumors of the cancelation on Thursday, noting that by doing so, Musk would incur a $1 billion fine.Just two weeks ago, Twitter's Board of Directors approved the buyout, even though Musk told the SEC he didn't have confidence in the company leadership. The deal would have made Twitter a privately-owned company, with Musk owning every share.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079912867_129:0:2860:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e2d93c8b9503e92d62d67b408824b25.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, elon musk, twitter, news

Elon Musk Terminates $44 Bln Twitter Deal

21:32 GMT 08.07.2022 (Updated: 22:02 GMT 08.07.2022)
© AP Photo / Richard DrewIn this Wednesday Nov. 6, 2013, file photo, the Twitter logo appears on an updated phone post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
In this Wednesday Nov. 6, 2013, file photo, the Twitter logo appears on an updated phone post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2022
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
Subscribe
International
India
In a Friday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), industrialist Elon Musk said he wanted to withdraw his $44 billion bid to buy the social media giant Twitter.
Musk claimed in the filing that Twitter was "in material breach of multiple provisions" of the April agreement and "appears to have made false and misleading representations."
"For nearly two months, Mr. Musk has sought the data and information necessary to 'make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform,'" the SEC filing by Musk reads.
"This information is fundamental to Twitter’s business and financial performance and is necessary to consummate the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement because it is needed to ensure Twitter’s satisfaction of the conditions to closing, to facilitate Mr. Musk’s financing and financial planning for the transaction, and to engage in transition planning for the business. Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information. Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk’s requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information," it continues.
In response to the move, Twitter said it would sue Musk to complete the merger, adding it is "confident" they will prevail.
The Washington Post reported on rumors of the cancelation on Thursday, noting that by doing so, Musk would incur a $1 billion fine.
He has long raged about the number of "spam bots" on Twitter, which the company says is less than 5% of accounts on the site. Musk also vowed to "authenticate all real humans."
Just two weeks ago, Twitter's Board of Directors approved the buyout, even though Musk told the SEC he didn't have confidence in the company leadership. The deal would have made Twitter a privately-owned company, with Musk owning every share.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала