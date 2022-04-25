https://sputniknews.com/20220425/elon-musk-reaches-deal-to-buy-twitter-for-5420-per-share-companys-statement-says-1095045829.html

Elon Musk Reaches Deal to Buy Twitter For $44 Billion

Elon Musk, the billionaire chief executive of Tesla, has bought Twitter for $44 billion, the company said in a statement. “The Twitter Board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon's proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing...The proposed transaction will deliver a substantial cash premium, and we believe it is the best path forward for Twitter's stockholders," Twitter chairman Bret Taylor said in a statement.Earlier in the day, Bloomberg News reported, citing a source familiar with the matter, that Twitter’s 11-member board was in the “final stretch” of talks with Musk about his offer to buy the company.On 13 April, Musk who had bought 9.2 percent shares in Twitter said he was ready to offer $43 billion to take the company private and to “transform” it as a “platform for free speech around the globe”. Among other things, Musk suggested a series of changes on Twitter from relaxing its content restrictions to eradicating fake accounts. At first, the company was opposed to the idea, with the platform's board of directors initiating a so-called "poison pill" rights issue on 15 April to make it more difficult for Musk to buy the company by diluting his stake. However, later Twitter demonstrated a more favourable approach to the matter and approved of the idea of negotiations after Musk had revealed that he had already secured $43 billion to fund the deal. According to Forbes, Musk is the world's richest man, with an estimated net worth of $273.6bn mostly due to his shareholding in electric vehicle maker Tesla which he runs.

