Elon Musk Vows to 'Defeat Spam Bots' If His Twitter Takeover Bid Succeeds
Elon Musk Vows to 'Defeat Spam Bots' If His Twitter Takeover Bid Succeeds
22.04.2022
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk in a series of tweets on Friday vowed to “defeat spam bots” and “authenticate all humans” if his takeover bid for Twitter succeeds.It was not the first time the US billionaire has expressed his displeasure with bots. At a recent Ted Talk, he voiced his concerns over crypto bots making scam posts on the microblogging site to swindle investors.According to a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Musk has managed to secure $ 46.5 billion to leverage his Twitter acquisition. Last week, Musk offered other investors in the microblogging site $54.20 per share for their stakes, totalling about $43 billion, and take the company private.In the latest documents filed with the US SEC, Musk has floated a tender offer to buy all of Twitter’s common stock.Musk already owns over 9 per cent of Twitter shares. He was offered a seat on the board — which would have limited his shareholding to 14.9 per cent under company rules — but declined.
