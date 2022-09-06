International
Breaking News: 'Israeli' Airstrikes Target Aleppo Airport, Syrian State Media Reports
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220906/israeli-airstrikes-target-aleppo-airport-syrian-state-media-reports-1100458331.html
Israeli Airstrikes Target Aleppo Airport, Syrian State Media Reports
Israeli Airstrikes Target Aleppo Airport, Syrian State Media Reports
Damascus has accused Tel Aviv of ramping up its campaign of aerial aggression in recent weeks. The Israeli military typically maintains silence on individual... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-06T17:44+0000
2022-09-06T17:55+0000
world
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100458331.jpg?1662486920
Syrian air defense forces have shot down a number of incoming Israeli missiles targeting the Aleppo International Airport, the Syrian Arab News Agency has reported.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east
middle east

Israeli Airstrikes Target Aleppo Airport, Syrian State Media Reports

17:44 GMT 06.09.2022 (Updated: 17:55 GMT 06.09.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Damascus has accused Tel Aviv of ramping up its campaign of aerial aggression in recent weeks. The Israeli military typically maintains silence on individual strikes, but has previously admitted to carrying out "hundreds" of attacks against its neighbor over the years.
Syrian air defense forces have shot down a number of incoming Israeli missiles targeting the Aleppo International Airport, the Syrian Arab News Agency has reported.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала