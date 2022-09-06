https://sputniknews.com/20220906/israeli-airstrikes-target-aleppo-airport-syrian-state-media-reports-1100458331.html
Israeli Airstrikes Target Aleppo Airport, Syrian State Media Reports
Damascus has accused Tel Aviv of ramping up its campaign of aerial aggression in recent weeks. The Israeli military typically maintains silence on individual... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-06T17:44+0000
2022-09-06T17:44+0000
2022-09-06T17:55+0000
Syrian air defense forces have shot down a number of incoming Israeli missiles targeting the Aleppo International Airport, the Syrian Arab News Agency has reported.
Israeli Airstrikes Target Aleppo Airport, Syrian State Media Reports
17:44 GMT 06.09.2022 (Updated: 17:55 GMT 06.09.2022)
Being updated
Damascus has accused Tel Aviv of ramping up its campaign of aerial aggression in recent weeks. The Israeli military typically maintains silence on individual strikes, but has previously admitted to carrying out "hundreds" of attacks against its neighbor over the years.
