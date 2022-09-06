Syrian air defense forces have shot down a number of incoming Israeli missiles targeting the Aleppo International Airport, the Syrian Arab News Agency has reported.

Damascus has accused Tel Aviv of ramping up its campaign of aerial aggression in recent weeks. The Israeli military typically maintains silence on individual... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

Israeli Airstrikes Target Aleppo Airport, Syrian State Media Reports

Being updated

