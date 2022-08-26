Israeli F-16 Missile Attack Damages Syrian Science Center
19:14 GMT 26.08.2022
Syria and Israel have fought numerous wars over the Golan, an elevated border region that gives a commanding view over the surrounding countryside in both nations and through which the vital River Jordan flows, allowing plentiful farming in the arid region.
Israeli Air Force (IAF) F-16I "Sufa" fighter aircraft fired several missiles at targets inside Syria late on Friday evening.
According to the Russian Military, the IAF fired four cruise missiles and 16 guided aerial bombs at facilities in Masyaf, Homs Governorate. While Syrian Pantsir-S1 and S-75 "Dvina" surface-to-air missiles downing most of them.
However, some projectiles got through the air defenses and damaged warehouses containing special equipment belonging to the Syrian Science Center.
This follows another air raid the night before against Masyaf in which two Syrian civilians were injured.
Israel claims its attacks in Syria are aimed at keeping Iran or Syria from being able to prepare attacks against Israel.
The violations of Syrian sovereignty come after the US announced new airstrikes in eastern Syria against militia groups allegedly tied to Iran and who allegedly attacked US bases in Syria. However, the US bases and the troops at them do not have the permission of the Syrian government to be present in the country. By doing so, they have effectively partitioned it, depriving Damascus of much-needed oil revenue and farmland.