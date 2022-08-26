https://sputniknews.com/20220826/israeli-f-16s-missile-attack-damages-syrian-science-center-1100043678.html

Israeli F-16 Missile Attack Damages Syrian Science Center

Syria and Israel have fought numerous wars over the Golan, an elevated border region that gives a commanding view over the surrounding countryside in both... 26.08.2022

Israeli Air Force (IAF) F-16I "Sufa" fighter aircraft fired several missiles at targets inside Syria late on Friday evening.However, some projectiles got through the air defenses and damaged warehouses containing special equipment belonging to the Syrian Science Center.Israel claims its attacks in Syria are aimed at keeping Iran or Syria from being able to prepare attacks against Israel.The violations of Syrian sovereignty come after the US announced new airstrikes in eastern Syria against militia groups allegedly tied to Iran and who allegedly attacked US bases in Syria. However, the US bases and the troops at them do not have the permission of the Syrian government to be present in the country. By doing so, they have effectively partitioned it, depriving Damascus of much-needed oil revenue and farmland.

