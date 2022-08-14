International
Three Syrian Soldiers Killed in Israeli Air Force Attack - Defense Ministry
Earlier in the day, the SANA news agency reported that Syrian air defenses were repelling the attack by the Israeli air force in the province of Tartus and in the Qalamoun Mountains on the border with Lebanon.According to the Syrian defense department, the Israeli armed forces attacked from two directions — the outskirts of Damascus were attacked from the Lebanese capital of Beirut and Tartus was attacked from the Mediterranean Sea.
20:41 GMT 14.08.2022
© Airman 1st Class Kyle CopeAn Israeli air force F-15I Ra'am taxis down the runway during Blue Flag 2019 at Uvda Air Base, Israel, November 4, 2019. The U.S. and Israel have a strong and enduring military-to-military partnership built on trust and developed over decades of cooperation.
An Israeli air force F-15I Ra'am taxis down the runway during Blue Flag 2019 at Uvda Air Base, Israel, November 4, 2019. The U.S. and Israel have a strong and enduring military-to-military partnership built on trust and developed over decades of cooperation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2022
© Airman 1st Class Kyle Cope
