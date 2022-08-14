https://sputniknews.com/20220814/three-syrian-soldiers-killed-in-israeli-air-force-attack---defense-ministry-1099590512.html

Three Syrian Soldiers Killed in Israeli Air Force Attack - Defense Ministry

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Three Syrian soldiers were killed and three more were injured as a result of an Israeli air force attack on the outskirts of Damascus and the... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the SANA news agency reported that Syrian air defenses were repelling the attack by the Israeli air force in the province of Tartus and in the Qalamoun Mountains on the border with Lebanon.According to the Syrian defense department, the Israeli armed forces attacked from two directions — the outskirts of Damascus were attacked from the Lebanese capital of Beirut and Tartus was attacked from the Mediterranean Sea.

