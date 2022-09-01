https://sputniknews.com/20220901/syrian-air-defense-destroys-3-israeli-missiles-fired-at-airfields-in-aleppo-damascus-1100285770.html

Syrian Air Defense Destroys 3 Israeli Missiles Fired at Airfields in Aleppo, Damascus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian air defense forces destroyed three Israeli missiles fired at airfields in Aleppo and Damascus, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of...

On Wednesday, Syrian news agency SANA said that the Israeli Air Force had carried out missile attacks on Aleppo International Airport. In addition, it was reported that the Syrian air defense forces reflected a missile attack in the skies over Damascus.He added that five Syrian soldiers had been wounded, the antenna post of the Syrian S-125 air defense system and two warehouses with military equipment had been destroyed, and the inactive runway of the Nairab airfield was damaged.SANA earlier reported that the strike had resulted in no casualties.Syrian media has repeatedly accused Israel of conducting strikes in the region as Israeli forces have claimed in the past that any strikes carried out by forces were done so against alleged pro-Iranian forces deployed in the area. Iran has rejected Israel's accusations.

