Russia Strongly Condemns Continued Israeli Airstrikes in Syria

"We strongly condemn the continuing airstrikes of the Israeli Air Force on various targets in Syria," Nebenzia told a UN Security Council meeting.Establishing long-term stability and security in Syria is only possible through full restoration of the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria and the cessation of illegal foreign military presence, he added.Nebenzia noted that Russia also condemned the Israeli airstrikes in June that the Damascus international airport and believes they were launched after Tel Aviv received a tacit approval from the United States to undertake such action.Russia believes that this stand reflects the collective West’s hypocrisy and double standard toward the basic tenets of international law as well as the principles of human rights, he added."We would like to note the importance of the Astana format, which has confirmed its role as the most effective international mechanism to assist in achieving long-term normalization in Syria. Before the end of the year we hope to conduct another meeting in the city of Nur-Sultan," Nebenzia told a UNSC meeting on Syria.

