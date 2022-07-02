https://sputniknews.com/20220702/damascus-israel-carries-out-rocket-strikes-against-syria-injuring-two-civilians-in-tartus-1096881337.html

Damascus: Israel Carries Out Rocket Strikes Against Syria, Injuring Two Civilians in Tartus

The reports about the strikes come just a few weeks after Syria accused Israel of conducting missile attacks, saying that they left the runways at Damascus... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International

Syria stated that an Israeli strike wounded two civilians - a man and a woman - near the coastal city of Tartus.

