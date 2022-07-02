International
Damascus: Israel Carries Out Rocket Strikes Against Syria, Injuring Two Civilians in Tartus
https://sputniknews.com/20220702/damascus-israel-carries-out-rocket-strikes-against-syria-injuring-two-civilians-in-tartus-1096881337.html
Damascus: Israel Carries Out Rocket Strikes Against Syria, Injuring Two Civilians in Tartus
Damascus: Israel Carries Out Rocket Strikes Against Syria, Injuring Two Civilians in Tartus
The reports about the strikes come just a few weeks after Syria accused Israel of conducting missile attacks, saying that they left the runways at Damascus... 02.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-02T05:13+0000
2022-07-02T05:23+0000
syria
israel
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1096881337.jpg?1656739437
Syria stated that an Israeli strike wounded two civilians - a man and a woman - near the coastal city of Tartus.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, israel, middle east

Damascus: Israel Carries Out Rocket Strikes Against Syria, Injuring Two Civilians in Tartus

05:13 GMT 02.07.2022 (Updated: 05:23 GMT 02.07.2022)
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The reports about the strikes come just a few weeks after Syria accused Israel of conducting missile attacks, saying that they left the runways at Damascus airport out of service.
Syria stated that an Israeli strike wounded two civilians - a man and a woman - near the coastal city of Tartus.

"At around 06:30 a.m., Israel carried out an air aggression firing several missiles from the Mediterranean Sea west of Tripoli [Lebanon] at several poultry farms in the area of Al Hamidiya south of Tartus. This resulted in two civilians being injured", the statement said.

World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала