Damascus: Israel Carries Out Rocket Strikes Against Syria, Injuring Two Civilians in Tartus
Damascus: Israel Carries Out Rocket Strikes Against Syria, Injuring Two Civilians in Tartus
The reports about the strikes come just a few weeks after Syria accused Israel of conducting missile attacks, saying that they left the runways at Damascus airport out of service.
Syria stated that an Israeli strike wounded two civilians - a man and a woman - near the coastal city of Tartus.
Damascus: Israel Carries Out Rocket Strikes Against Syria, Injuring Two Civilians in Tartus
05:13 GMT 02.07.2022 (Updated: 05:23 GMT 02.07.2022)
Being updated
The reports about the strikes come just a few weeks after Syria accused Israel of conducting missile attacks, saying that they left the runways at Damascus airport out of service.
Syria stated that an Israeli strike wounded two civilians - a man and a woman - near the coastal city of Tartus.
"At around 06:30 a.m., Israel carried out an air aggression firing several missiles from the Mediterranean Sea west of Tripoli [Lebanon] at several poultry farms in the area of Al Hamidiya south of Tartus. This resulted in two civilians being injured", the statement said.