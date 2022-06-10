https://sputniknews.com/20220610/damascus-airport-runways-out-of-service-after-israeli-strikes-syrian-transport-ministry-says-1096203454.html

Damascus Airport Runways Out of Service After Israeli Strikes, Syrian Transport Ministry Says

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The runways at Damascus airport are out of service as a result of airstrikes conducted by the Israeli air force, the Syrian Ministry of Transport said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that Israel had fired missiles at a number of targets south of Damascus. Syria said that Israeli warplanes aimed to hit the airport.The attack also damaged the second terminal of the airport.Syria's Cham Wings Airlines said earlier that all of its flights were diverted from Damascus airport to Aleppo in the north of the country.Russia's Foreign Ministry Strongly Condemns Israeli Airstrike at Damascus AirportAlso on Friday, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, said that Moscow strongly condemns the Israeli airstrikes at the airport and calls on the Israeli side to halt such activities.Zakharova also said that such strikes create risks "for international air traffic."Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces declined to comment on reports of an attack, the press service told Sputnik.

