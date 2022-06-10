https://sputniknews.com/20220610/damascus-intl-airport-flights-suspended-following-israeli-airstrike-source-says-1096185546.html

Damascus Int'l Airport Flights Suspended Following Israeli Airstrike, Source Says

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Flights to and from Damascus International Airport were suspended following an Israeli attack on the air harbour on Friday morning, a... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

Syrian Airlines, in turn, said that flights were suspended due to the shutdown of technical equipment.Earlier in the day, the Syrian defence ministry said that Israel had fired missiles towards a number of targets south of Damascus. According to the authority, Syrian air defence systems shot down most of the missiles, but one civilian was injured in the attack.Since the start of a civil war in Syria in 2011, Israel is believed to have been carrying out regular airstrikes against what it describes as "Iran-backed forces in Syria" potentially capable of attacking Israel.

