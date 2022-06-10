International
https://sputniknews.com/20220610/damascus-intl-airport-flights-suspended-following-israeli-airstrike-source-says-1096185546.html
Damascus Int'l Airport Flights Suspended Following Israeli Airstrike, Source Says
Damascus Int'l Airport Flights Suspended Following Israeli Airstrike, Source Says
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Flights to and from Damascus International Airport were suspended following an Israeli attack on the air harbour on Friday morning, a... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-10T10:54+0000
2022-06-10T11:04+0000
syria
israel
airstrike
airport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105311/50/1053115037_0:55:1350:814_1920x0_80_0_0_85343cc3253f41f8a1054c34052dcad5.jpg
Syrian Airlines, in turn, said that flights were suspended due to the shutdown of technical equipment.Earlier in the day, the Syrian defence ministry said that Israel had fired missiles towards a number of targets south of Damascus. According to the authority, Syrian air defence systems shot down most of the missiles, but one civilian was injured in the attack.Since the start of a civil war in Syria in 2011, Israel is believed to have been carrying out regular airstrikes against what it describes as "Iran-backed forces in Syria" potentially capable of attacking Israel.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105311/50/1053115037_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_b42afc3bc6674ced98e5bc834d100f25.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, israel, airstrike, airport

Damascus Int'l Airport Flights Suspended Following Israeli Airstrike, Source Says

10:54 GMT 10.06.2022 (Updated: 11:04 GMT 10.06.2022)
© Photo : Igor BubinDamascus International Airport
Damascus International Airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2022
© Photo : Igor Bubin
Subscribe
US
India
Global
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Flights to and from Damascus International Airport were suspended following an Israeli attack on the air harbour on Friday morning, a source said.
Syrian Airlines, in turn, said that flights were suspended due to the shutdown of technical equipment.
Earlier in the day, the Syrian defence ministry said that Israel had fired missiles towards a number of targets south of Damascus. According to the authority, Syrian air defence systems shot down most of the missiles, but one civilian was injured in the attack.
Since the start of a civil war in Syria in 2011, Israel is believed to have been carrying out regular airstrikes against what it describes as "Iran-backed forces in Syria" potentially capable of attacking Israel.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала