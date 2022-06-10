https://sputniknews.com/20220610/damascus-intl-airport-flights-suspended-following-israeli-airstrike-source-says-1096185546.html
Damascus Int'l Airport Flights Suspended Following Israeli Airstrike, Source Says
Damascus Int'l Airport Flights Suspended Following Israeli Airstrike, Source Says
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Flights to and from Damascus International Airport were suspended following an Israeli attack on the air harbour on Friday morning, a... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-10T10:54+0000
2022-06-10T10:54+0000
2022-06-10T11:04+0000
syria
israel
airstrike
airport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105311/50/1053115037_0:55:1350:814_1920x0_80_0_0_85343cc3253f41f8a1054c34052dcad5.jpg
Syrian Airlines, in turn, said that flights were suspended due to the shutdown of technical equipment.Earlier in the day, the Syrian defence ministry said that Israel had fired missiles towards a number of targets south of Damascus. According to the authority, Syrian air defence systems shot down most of the missiles, but one civilian was injured in the attack.Since the start of a civil war in Syria in 2011, Israel is believed to have been carrying out regular airstrikes against what it describes as "Iran-backed forces in Syria" potentially capable of attacking Israel.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105311/50/1053115037_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_b42afc3bc6674ced98e5bc834d100f25.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
syria, israel, airstrike, airport
Damascus Int'l Airport Flights Suspended Following Israeli Airstrike, Source Says
10:54 GMT 10.06.2022 (Updated: 11:04 GMT 10.06.2022)
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Flights to and from Damascus International Airport were suspended following an Israeli attack on the air harbour on Friday morning, a source said.
Syrian Airlines, in turn, said that flights were suspended due to the shutdown of technical equipment.
Earlier in the day, the Syrian defence ministry said that Israel had fired missiles towards a number of targets south of Damascus. According to the authority, Syrian air defence systems shot down most of the missiles, but one civilian was injured
in the attack.
Since the start of a civil war in Syria in 2011, Israel is believed to have been carrying out regular airstrikes against what it describes as "Iran-backed forces in Syria" potentially capable of attacking Israel.