Russia Strongly Condemns Israeli Airstrike on Damascus Airport

2022-06-10T16:01+0000

2022-06-10T16:01+0000

2022-06-10T16:41+0000

Moscow "strongly condemns" Israel's act of aerial aggression against Damascus International Airport and demands that Tel Aviv stop the "vicious practice," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said."Such irresponsible actions create serious risks to international air traffic and put the lives of innocent people in grave danger. We demand that the Israeli side stop this vicious practice," she said.Zakharova indicated that according to Moscow's information, Friday's pre-dawn attack caused serious damage to the Damascus's airport's airfield, and that its restoration may require a considerable amount of time, forcing the ministry of transport to suspend all flights into and out of the capital.Friday's bombing was the second time in less than three weeks that Israel has been accused of targeting the airport. On 20 May, Syrian media reported that missiles fired from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed three people and caused a fire at the facility. Separate strikes carried out in mid-May and late-April are feared to have killed more than a dozen people.Israel is suspected of carrying out hundreds of airstrikes against its neighbour over the past decade, particularly at the height of the country's foreign-backed civil war between 2013 and 2017, when the Damascus government teetered on the brink of being overthrown by a rag-tag collection of foreign-sponsored Islamist extremists.Attacks began to wane in 2018, after Russia helped Syria upgrade its air defences and delivered three battalion sets of S-300PM surface-to-air missile systems to the country in response to a deadly Israeli attack which led to the friendly fire shootdown of a Russian Il-20 surveillance aircraft, killing all 15 airmen onboard.Israeli government and military officials rarely comment on the air and missile attacks inside Syria, but have occasionally justified the acts of aggression by pointing to alleged "Iranian" or "Iranian-backed" forces operating in the country. Damascus has made no secret of the support it has received from Tehran and Lebanon's Hezbollah militias in helping to push back the jihadists, and has repeatedly slammed Tel Aviv for its action, saying it has the legal right to station whatever foreign forces it wants in the country.

