Two Civilians Injured by Israeli Airstrikes in Syrian Province of Hama - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two civilians have been injure as a result of Israeli airstrikes in the Syrian province of Hama, Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster reported. 26.08.2022, Sputnik International

On Friday, the SANA news agency reported about the Israeli air raid near the city of Masyaf. Syrian air defense system tried to repel the attack.From time to time, Israel carries out attacks on Syria saying its operations are aimed at countering the Iranian military presence in the Arab republic. Damascus condemns such attacks as violations of Syrian national sovereignty.

