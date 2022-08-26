International
Two Civilians Injured by Israeli Airstrikes in Syrian Province of Hama - Reports
Two Civilians Injured by Israeli Airstrikes in Syrian Province of Hama - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two civilians have been injure as a result of Israeli airstrikes in the Syrian province of Hama, Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster reported. 26.08.2022, Sputnik International
On Friday, the SANA news agency reported about the Israeli air raid near the city of Masyaf. Syrian air defense system tried to repel the attack.From time to time, Israel carries out attacks on Syria saying its operations are aimed at countering the Iranian military presence in the Arab republic. Damascus condemns such attacks as violations of Syrian national sovereignty.
Two Civilians Injured by Israeli Airstrikes in Syrian Province of Hama - Reports

00:52 GMT 26.08.2022 (Updated: 00:53 GMT 26.08.2022)
An Israeli officer watches as an Italian air force F-16 taxis after landing during the bi-annual multi-national aerial exercise known as the Blue Flag, at Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
An Israeli officer watches as an Italian air force F-16 taxis after landing during the bi-annual multi-national aerial exercise known as the Blue Flag, at Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
© AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two civilians have been injure as a result of Israeli airstrikes in the Syrian province of Hama, Al-Ikhbariya broadcaster reported.
On Friday, the SANA news agency reported about the Israeli air raid near the city of Masyaf. Syrian air defense system tried to repel the attack.
From time to time, Israel carries out attacks on Syria saying its operations are aimed at countering the Iranian military presence in the Arab republic. Damascus condemns such attacks as violations of Syrian national sovereignty.
