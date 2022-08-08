UPDATES: Zaporozhye Administration Confirms Plans to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia Next Month

Zaporozhye Administration Confirms Plans to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia Next Month

The Zaporozhye region plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia in September, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration, said.



"Preparations for the referendum are already underway. It is set for September. The exact date of the referendum is being worked out and will soon be publicly announced," Rogov said.



Last month, Rogov said that the referendum on the status of Zaporozhye region could be held as early as the first half of September.



According to the administrations of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, election commissions have already been created to hold a referendum on the issue of joining Russia.



The Kherson region and most of Zaporozhye region of Ukraine are now controlled by Russia's military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.



Local military-civil administrations have already been formed in the two regions, the broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio stations has been launched, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.