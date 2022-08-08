International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20220808/updates-zaporozhye-administration-confirms-plans-to-hold-referendum-on-joining-russia-next-month-1099367464.html
UPDATES: Zaporozhye Administration Confirms Plans to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia Next Month
UPDATES: Zaporozhye Administration Confirms Plans to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia Next Month
Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, the Russian army has liberated the Lugansk People's Republic... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-08T07:30+0000
2022-08-08T07:30+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
nato
us
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099368717_0:89:3327:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_99bf4ae92b981ec7feecf42969644277.jpg
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099368717_297:0:3028:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_08a39c7a3e2e55f9f91dd99922e08834.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, nato, us, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
The Freedom Fighter Monument is pictured in front of the building of City Council with Russian flag on the roof in Berdyansk, Zaporozhye region, on July 17, 2022 - Sputnik International

UPDATES: Zaporozhye Administration Confirms Plans to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia Next Month

07:30 GMT 08.08.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, the Russian army has liberated the Lugansk People's Republic and most of the Donetsk People's Republic in Donbass, as well as Kherson and most of the Zaporozhye region.
The Zaporozhye region plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia in September, said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration.
The announcement comes as tensions mount near Zaporozhye's nuclear power plant, which is the largest such plant in Europe. Ukrainian forces have repeatedly attacked the territory adjacent to the plant, posing a serious risk to its operating units.
Since March, the plant has been under the protection of Russia's military who have been guarding the facility to prevent nuclear and radioactive materials from leaking.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
08:04 GMT 08.08.2022
WATCH: Russian 'Grad' Rocket System Strikes at Ukrainian Forces' Positions
06:39 GMT 08.08.2022
Two Bulk Ships Carrying Grain Leave Ukrainian Ports For Iskenderun, Turkish Defense Ministry Says
Two vessels loaded with agricultural products departed from the Ukrainian ports of Yuzhnoye and Chernomorsk on Monday morning, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

“As part of the work of the Joint Coordination Center, grain shipments continue from Ukrainian ports. This morning, the ship SACURA left the Yuzhnoye port, carrying 11,000 tonnes of soybean. The ship ARIZONA carrying 48,458 tonnes of corn departed from Chernomorsk and is heading to [the Turkish city of ] Iskenderun,” the ministry tweeted.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhnoye. The Joint Coordination Center is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.
05:53 GMT 08.08.2022
Russian Embassy to US: 'Stop Bawling Russophobic Fabrications'
The Russian flag flies on the grounds of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Washington, Thursday, April 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2022
Russian Embassy on Zaporozhye NPP Situation: Western Media Must Stop Russophobia
02:46 GMT
05:43 GMT 08.08.2022
Zaporozhye Administration Confirms Plans to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia Next Month
The Zaporozhye region plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia in September, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration, said.

"Preparations for the referendum are already underway. It is set for September. The exact date of the referendum is being worked out and will soon be publicly announced," Rogov said.

Last month, Rogov said that the referendum on the status of Zaporozhye region could be held as early as the first half of September.

According to the administrations of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, election commissions have already been created to hold a referendum on the issue of joining Russia.

The Kherson region and most of Zaporozhye region of Ukraine are now controlled by Russia's military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Local military-civil administrations have already been formed in the two regions, the broadcasting of Russian TV channels and radio stations has been launched, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала