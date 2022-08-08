UPDATES: Zaporozhye Administration Confirms Plans to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia Next Month

The Zaporozhye region plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia in September, said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration.
The announcement comes as tensions mount near Zaporozhye's nuclear power plant, which is the largest such plant in Europe. Ukrainian forces have repeatedly attacked the territory adjacent to the plant, posing a serious risk to its operating units.
Since March, the plant has been under the protection of Russia's military who have been guarding the facility to prevent nuclear and radioactive materials from leaking.
